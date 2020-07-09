Gutschewski survives wild back nine to cap eventful week with Nebraska Junior Amateur

Luke Gutschewski's week started with a college commitment and ended with a state championship.
One week after announcing his commitment to the Iowa State men's golf program, Gutschewski was steady down the stretch to survive a wild back nine and hold on for a one-shot victory at the Nebraska Junior Amateur on Thursday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
"I don't want to say it's been a burden off my back, but it's been a ton of fun," Gutschewski said of committing to the Cyclones. "I've gotten a lot of cool responses from it, and to cap it off with a win later in the week, it's just great."
Gutschewski, who will be a senior at Mount Michael this fall, fired a 1-under-par 71 to finish the three-day tournament at 2-over 218 and edge Omaha's Charlie Zielinski by one shot.
Lincoln's Thomas Bryson and Jason Kolbas, along with York's Reed Malleck, tied for third at 4-over.
Gutschewski outlasted his competitors as much as anything.
At one point on the back nine, five players were tied for the lead after Bryson made birdie on the par-5 11th hole. Shortly after that, Gutschewski made eagle on the 11th to take a two-shot lead before coming back to the field with back-to-back bogeys.
But Gutschewski righted the ship from there, playing his final five holes in 1-under with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole to go with four pars. A par Thursday marked the first time all week he made better than bogey on Scotts Bluff Country Club's 18th hole.
"I kind of knew (what was happening). I looked at the leaderboard a fair amount, I would say," Gutschewski said. "I think I was three or four down, really, until I made the turn, but then when I made the turn I at least had a share of the lead the rest of the way."
Bryson, one of the youngest players in the field at 13 years old, matched Gutschewski's 71 for low round of the day. He was the only player in the event with two under-par rounds, also shooting 71 to share the first-round lead.
Kolbas almost took a solo lead of his own with a near-ace at the par-3 12th hole, but had to settle for a tap-in birdie to momentarily tie for the lead. Kolbas, who will be a senior this fall at Lincoln Pius X, also got up and down for birdie from under a tree at the 16th hole to keep himself in it.
Bryson was one of the players tied for the lead after Tuesday's first round, with Gutschewski four shots back after a slow start left him with a three-over 75.
"Honestly I didn't play great that first day, but I guess the positive I could take out of it was, I wasn't out of it, for sure," Gutschewski said. "So I didn't have it that day, but it was nice — you can't win it on the first day but you can lose it, and I didn't lose it. So that was probably the only thing I was telling myself."
