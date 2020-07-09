Gutschewski survives wild back nine to cap eventful week with Nebraska Junior Amateur

"I kind of knew (what was happening). I looked at the leaderboard a fair amount, I would say," Gutschewski said. "I think I was three or four down, really, until I made the turn, but then when I made the turn I at least had a share of the lead the rest of the way."

Bryson, one of the youngest players in the field at 13 years old, matched Gutschewski's 71 for low round of the day. He was the only player in the event with two under-par rounds, also shooting 71 to share the first-round lead.

Kolbas almost took a solo lead of his own with a near-ace at the par-3 12th hole, but had to settle for a tap-in birdie to momentarily tie for the lead. Kolbas, who will be a senior this fall at Lincoln Pius X, also got up and down for birdie from under a tree at the 16th hole to keep himself in it.

Bryson was one of the players tied for the lead after Tuesday's first round, with Gutschewski four shots back after a slow start left him with a three-over 75.

"Honestly I didn't play great that first day, but I guess the positive I could take out of it was, I wasn't out of it, for sure," Gutschewski said. "So I didn't have it that day, but it was nice — you can't win it on the first day but you can lose it, and I didn't lose it. So that was probably the only thing I was telling myself."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.