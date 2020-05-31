Golfers still teeing it up at city's courses as pandemic continues; city championship returns to 54-hole format

It's been business as usual at the city of Lincoln's municipal golf courses as the coronavirus pandemic wears on into its fourth month.
Thanks to mostly friendly weather and an understanding base of golfers, the city's four 18-hole courses — Pioneers, Holmes, Highlands and Mahoney — have seen numbers similar to previous years when it comes to the number of golfers teeing it up.
"It's went really well. The people understand that it's challenging for everybody, and they're making adjustments," said Wade Foreman, golf coordinator for the Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department. "And the nice thing is, everybody's kind of following the rules as far as the amount of people we can have in the clubhouse."
There have, of course, been changes to the way the courses operate. Flagsticks remain in the cups, which have something in the bottom to make a golfer's ball easier to pluck out of the hole without touching anything. On-course restrooms are locked, and tee times have been spaced out more.
Golfers have been mindful, too, of the 10-person limit in each clubhouse, though that number increases to 25 starting Monday.
Foreman said the city has leased an additional 40 golf carts from Nebraska Golf & Turf, with 10 going to each of the 18-hole courses, to help accommodate the one-rider per cart regulation, and staffing hours have been shifted so that more employees are available in the mornings and evenings to make sure each cart is cleaned after use.
"I think early on everybody was in the same boat with uncertainty, and how long it would last, and what might happen," Foreman said. "But as months have went on, I think everybody's kind of settled into a good routine and understanding of how things work, and the process of checking in, and the availability of carts."
A few more people have also opted to walk rather than ride, Foreman said, to make up for the lack of available carts.
Unlike some states, Nebraska never shut down its courses. And Lincoln was among the first cities in the state to implement changes to keep golfers coming out.
So far, it appears those changes are working.
"It's just been pretty much normal golf operations," Foreman said. "People like (being) outdoors and like golfing, and it's been fairly normal. Our numbers haven't decreased, but we haven't seen a huge increase in numbers. It's been pretty level."
Men's city back to 54 holes
After five years as a 36-hole event, this year's men's city championship will go back to a 54-hole format.
That's just one of several changes to the event scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Pioneers, Mahoney and Holmes golf courses.
"Some of the feedback we got over the last few years was, people wanted three days of golf," Foreman said.
This year's tournament will also combine the senior men's city with the regular event, with three divisions: regular (ages 16-54), senior (ages 55-plus) and super senior (ages 70-plus). Each age group will play from different tees.
"The numbers we've had, we just wanted to make it more of a championship event, so we combined both," Foreman said.
The event will also be a gross-only competition, meaning no handicaps will be used.
The 2015 men's city marked the first time in the event's history it was played as a 36-hole competition. This year marks the 81st playing of the tournament.
Competitors can register for the event on lincolncitygolf.org, or by filling out a paper application available for download on the website. Entry fee is $99 per player. Entries are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
