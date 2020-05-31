Golfers still teeing it up at city's courses as pandemic continues; city championship returns to 54-hole format

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It's been business as usual at the city of Lincoln's municipal golf courses as the coronavirus pandemic wears on into its fourth month.

Thanks to mostly friendly weather and an understanding base of golfers, the city's four 18-hole courses — Pioneers, Holmes, Highlands and Mahoney — have seen numbers similar to previous years when it comes to the number of golfers teeing it up.

"It's went really well. The people understand that it's challenging for everybody, and they're making adjustments," said Wade Foreman, golf coordinator for the Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department. "And the nice thing is, everybody's kind of following the rules as far as the amount of people we can have in the clubhouse."

There have, of course, been changes to the way the courses operate. Flagsticks remain in the cups, which have something in the bottom to make a golfer's ball easier to pluck out of the hole without touching anything. On-course restrooms are locked, and tee times have been spaced out more.

Golfers have been mindful, too, of the 10-person limit in each clubhouse, though that number increases to 25 starting Monday.