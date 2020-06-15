Golf notes: Pinnacle Bank Championship will be played without fans; match play events this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pinnacle Bank Championship, scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 at Elkhorn's Indian Creek, will not be played in front of spectators, the Korn Ferry Tournament announced Monday.

The decision was made in accordance with recommendations from local, state and federal government agencies tasked with ensuring the safety of those essential to conducting the tournament.

"While we will miss the great crowds and visible community support ... we look forward to next year's tournament (July 26-Aug. 1, 2021) when we can enjoy golf together again," Pinnacle Bank Championship tournament director Jessica Brabec said.

“In January, we were moving full steam ahead with our plan for this tournament, and like everyone else, by March, based on the information available, we had to make some tough decisions."

Under the current health guidelines for Douglas County, gatherings of 3,000 or more are not allowed at large events.

The pro-ams scheduled for July 27 and July 29 will go on as scheduled.

The Korn Ferry tour, a step below the PGA, will make its fourth consecutive trip to Omaha. This year's event features a $600,000 purse.