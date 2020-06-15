Golf notes: Pinnacle Bank Championship will be played without fans; match play events this week

The Pinnacle Bank Championship, scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 at Elkhorn's Indian Creek, will not be played in front of spectators, the Korn Ferry Tournament announced Monday.
The decision was made in accordance with recommendations from local, state and federal government agencies tasked with ensuring the safety of those essential to conducting the tournament.
"While we will miss the great crowds and visible community support ... we look forward to next year's tournament (July 26-Aug. 1, 2021) when we can enjoy golf together again," Pinnacle Bank Championship tournament director Jessica Brabec said.
“In January, we were moving full steam ahead with our plan for this tournament, and like everyone else, by March, based on the information available, we had to make some tough decisions."
Under the current health guidelines for Douglas County, gatherings of 3,000 or more are not allowed at large events.
The pro-ams scheduled for July 27 and July 29 will go on as scheduled.
The Korn Ferry tour, a step below the PGA, will make its fourth consecutive trip to Omaha. This year's event features a $600,000 purse.
Golfers on the Korn Ferry tour returned to playing last week. All players and personnel are tested for COVID-19 upon arriving at the tournament.
Boys and girls match plays begin Tuesday: One of the top golf events of the summer will kick off the Nebraska Golf Association season this week at Oakland Golf Club.
The Junior Match Play Championship and the Girls Match Play Championship events will begin Tuesday. The girls tournament will wrap up Thursday and the boys will conclude Friday. Stroke play to determine seeding will take place Tuesday.
More than 100 golfers will compete in the boys tournament. Defending champion Luke Gutshewski of Elkhorn will tee off at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, and he'll be grouped with two other standouts in Lincoln's Jason Kolbas (Pius X) and York's Reed Malleck, a Nebraska recruit.
The girls field includes 38 golfers, including defending champion Lauren Thiele of Wahoo. Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas, Neely Adler, Lauren Carr and Aidan and Alysen Sander also will compete this week in Oakland.
