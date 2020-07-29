Freeman leads, Vontz goes low at Nebraska Amateur; Husker golfer Smith wins Minnesota women's event

Nate Vontz took off, and Calvin Freeman took the lead at the Nebraska Amateur Championship.
Freeman's 4-under 67 Wednesday at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha dropped him to 5-under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Omaha's Andy Sajevic heading into Thursday's final round.
Freeman, a former Husker, had the second-lowest round of the day to pass Sajevic as he seeks his first Nebraska Amateur title. Sajevic is a three-time champion in the event.
Wednesday's best round belonged to Nate Vontz, the current Creighton golfer and former Lincoln Southwest standout.
Vontz tied a Nebraska Amateur record, firing a 7-under 64 to match the lowest round ever shot in the event. He moved from 11-over, one shot inside the cut line after Tuesday, to 4-over and a tie for eighth place Wednesday.
Vontz had seven birdies and an eagle in his round, on a day when seven players in the field broke par.
Current Husker golfers Tom Westenberger (1-over) and Caleb Badura (3-over) are also in the top 10, as is Doane golfer Conor Schubring (even). Former Husker Ryan Nietfeldt is tied with Vontz at 4-over after a third-round 68.
Smith wins Minnesota women's am
Nebraska women's golfer Kate Smith rolled to a six-shot victory in the Minnesota Women's Amateur Wednesday.
Smith's finished the three-round event at 1-under, with her third-round 74 more than enough to hold off University of Missouri golfer Sophia Yoemans, who finished second.
It is the second Minnesota Women's Amateur title for Smith, who next week will play in the U.S. Women's Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland.
