Former Husker one of two tied for lead after first round of low-scoring Nebraska Mid-Amateur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Husker golfer Trent Morrison was one of two players tied for the lead after Saturday's low-scoring first round of the Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship.

Morrison and Omaha's Cole Grandfield both shot 4-under-par 68s in the event for golfers 25 and older to share the lead on a day when 14 players broke par at Awarii Dunes Golf Course south of Kearney.

Morrison and Grandfield were one shot ahead of a group of four players that finished at 3-under. The group included Nebraska Amateur champion Andy Sajevic and Lincoln's Bill Rhiley, along with Bennington's Curtis Taylor and Omaha's Patrick Duffy.

Lincoln's Wyatt wins Nebraska Senior Amateur after nine-hole playoff Lincoln's Ed Wyatt won his second Nebraska Golf Association title in the past two seasons.

Another 13 players finished the day at even-par 72, meaning more than a quarter of the field of 84 golfers finished at par or better.

If the low scoring continues in Sunday's round, records for most players under-par after 36 holes, most strokes under-par for 36 holes and lowest total score for 36 holes could be broken.

Sunday's final round begins at 8 a.m.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.