Former Husker one of two tied for lead after first round of low-scoring Nebraska Mid-Amateur
Former Husker one of two tied for lead after first round of low-scoring Nebraska Mid-Amateur

Former Husker golfer Trent Morrison was one of two players tied for the lead after Saturday's low-scoring first round of the Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship.

Morrison and Omaha's Cole Grandfield both shot 4-under-par 68s in the event for golfers 25 and older to share the lead on a day when 14 players broke par at Awarii Dunes Golf Course south of Kearney.

Morrison and Grandfield were one shot ahead of a group of four players that finished at 3-under. The group included Nebraska Amateur champion Andy Sajevic and Lincoln's Bill Rhiley, along with Bennington's Curtis Taylor and Omaha's Patrick Duffy.

Another 13 players finished the day at even-par 72, meaning more than a quarter of the field of 84 golfers finished at par or better.

If the low scoring continues in Sunday's round, records for most players under-par after 36 holes, most strokes under-par for 36 holes and lowest total score for 36 holes could be broken.

Sunday's final round begins at 8 a.m.

Nebraska Golf Association

NGA logo

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Husker News