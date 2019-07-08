Jace Guthmiller is in the lead after a record-tying opening round of the 111th Nebraska Amateur.
The former Husker golfer from Yankton, South Dakota, shot a 7-under-par 65 Monday at the Country Club of Lincoln, including an eagle on the par-five No. 8 and four birdies on the back nine.
Guthmiller's first-round 65 is tied for the lowest ever opening round at the Nebraska Amateur.
Fernando Arzate, of Bellevue, sits in second after firing a 5-under-par 67, which included a 31 on the front nine.
Arzate made an eagle on No. 2, a 293-yard par-four. He followed with birdies on Nos. 3, 5 and 6. He bogeyed No. 17 to drop to 4-under, but rebounded with a birdie on the 364-yard 18th.
Aurora's Caleb Badura shot a 4-under 68 and sits in a tie for third with Norfolk's Luke Kluver, who won this year's Class A boys golf title.
Kluver made three straight birdies on Nos. 7, 8 and 9, while Badura, who won the Nebraska Match Play in June, also made three straight birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 12 to put himself in contention.
Round two of the four-round tournament is Tuesday.