Even with no spectators, planning Pinnacle Bank Championship during pandemic a tall task

If there's an advantage to planning a professional golf tournament during a pandemic, it's that the Pinnacle Bank Championship doesn't have to go first.

By the time the Korn Ferry Tour rolls into Omaha later this summer for the Pinnacle Bank Championship, the event's organizers will have had seven previous events to look at for how things might shake out when it comes to competition in the age of coronavirus.

But even with the benefit of watching how other tournaments operate, trying to put together a plan to keep everyone associated with putting on such an event healthy is still a challenge.

"When everything changed in March, we really went into three or four alternative plans," tournament director Jessica Brabec said. "What is it going to look like if we can play the tournament like normal; if we are going to have spectators (or) no spectators.

"We're lucky that we actually know which direction we're going now, and we can keep moving forward with our planning."

The tournament announced last week that spectators would not be allowed at the event. That's a rather large piece of news for a tournament that, even going back to its days as the Cox Classic at Champions Run, was one of the best-attended of the tour's season.