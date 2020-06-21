Even with no spectators, planning Pinnacle Bank Championship during pandemic a tall task

If there's an advantage to planning a professional golf tournament during a pandemic, it's that the Pinnacle Bank Championship doesn't have to go first.
By the time the Korn Ferry Tour rolls into Omaha later this summer for the Pinnacle Bank Championship, the event's organizers will have had seven previous events to look at for how things might shake out when it comes to competition in the age of coronavirus.
But even with the benefit of watching how other tournaments operate, trying to put together a plan to keep everyone associated with putting on such an event healthy is still a challenge.
"When everything changed in March, we really went into three or four alternative plans," tournament director Jessica Brabec said. "What is it going to look like if we can play the tournament like normal; if we are going to have spectators (or) no spectators.
"We're lucky that we actually know which direction we're going now, and we can keep moving forward with our planning."
The tournament announced last week that spectators would not be allowed at the event. That's a rather large piece of news for a tournament that, even going back to its days as the Cox Classic at Champions Run, was one of the best-attended of the tour's season.
However, the pro-am prior to the tournament will still take place, giving at least a few people not associated with the tour the chance to get on the golf course with the professionals.
The Pinnacle Bank Championship is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 at The Club at Indian Creek.
The biggest challenge, Brabec said, was waiting to see if the tournament would even be held.
"We lost some time, kind of like everyone did — you lost a little time just now knowing what was going to happen," Brabec said. "We started in a lot of different scenarios, but you can only get so far before you can fully invest your time and financially before you needed to have a decision made."
The Korn Ferry Tour restarted its season two weeks ago in Florida, with several health measures in place. Still, one player and three caddies tested positive for COVID-19 when the tour returned.
So the challenge of safely hosting an event with more than 100 players, plus staff and a handful of volunteers, presents some hurdles even without having to worry about crowds.
"I feel bad for the tour. We're obviously planners in our office, so we're calling and asking a lot of questions," Brabec said. "We have weekly calls now to get updates to see how things are adjusting as they're starting to go through."
If you want to take a shot at qualifying for the Pinnacle Bank Championship, you will have three chances to do so.
The first opportunity comes July 2 at ArborLinks, where golfers with Nebraska ties will play 36 holes with the winner getting an exemption into the tournament field.
A little more than a week later, July 11-12, the Indian Creek Invitational will award another exemption to the winner of its championship flight.
Finally, there are Monday qualifiers July 27 at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club in Lincoln and Bent Tree Golf Club in Council Bluffs.
