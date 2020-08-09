You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Easley wins Men's City Championship by five strokes
View Comments

Easley wins Men's City Championship by five strokes

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

David Easley won the Lincoln Men's City Championship by five shots Sunday, finishing at 9-under-par after his 72 at Holmes Golf Course let him pull away from Travis Minzel.

Minzel's third-round 76 was 10 shots worse than the 66 he fired Saturday at Mahoney Golf Course. Easley's even-par 72 tied for the third-best round of the day as only one golfer shot a sub-70 round Sunday.

Easley, who entered Sunday with a one-shot lead over Minzel, made birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, then had enough cushion to survive a bogey on No. 12 and a double-bogey on 16.

Minzel struggled on the first nine, going 4-over after bogeys on Nos. 6, 7 and 9.

Joshua Kopp finished third, eight shots behind Easley, Kent Kurtzer was fourth and Mike Leising fifth.

Mark Haas finished first at the Men's Senior City Championship. Rennie Sasse was second, six shots back.

City golf courses logo

Lincoln City golf logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The evolution of a Web.com Tour tournament stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News