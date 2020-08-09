Easley wins Men's City Championship by five strokes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Easley won the Lincoln Men's City Championship by five shots Sunday, finishing at 9-under-par after his 72 at Holmes Golf Course let him pull away from Travis Minzel.

Minzel's third-round 76 was 10 shots worse than the 66 he fired Saturday at Mahoney Golf Course. Easley's even-par 72 tied for the third-best round of the day as only one golfer shot a sub-70 round Sunday.

Easley, who entered Sunday with a one-shot lead over Minzel, made birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, then had enough cushion to survive a bogey on No. 12 and a double-bogey on 16.

Minzel struggled on the first nine, going 4-over after bogeys on Nos. 6, 7 and 9.

Joshua Kopp finished third, eight shots behind Easley, Kent Kurtzer was fourth and Mike Leising fifth.

Mark Haas finished first at the Men's Senior City Championship. Rennie Sasse was second, six shots back.

