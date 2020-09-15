Defending champion Wyatt reaches semifinals of Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defending champion Ed Wyatt, of Lincoln, advanced to the semifinals of the Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship with a 3 and 2 win over Matt Haynes, of Papillion, on Tuesday at the York Country Club.

Wyatt, who won the Nebraska Senior Amateur last month, and Haynes, the 2018 match play champion, each won a hole on the front nine. Wyatt took control of the match with wins on Nos. 10 and 12 before ending things by winning the 16th.

In the other quarterfinals, John Sajevic, of Fremont, defeated Papillion's Eric Murphy in 19 holes; Bennington's Steve Buroker def. Columbus' Mike Krumland 3 and 1; and Kirby Smith def. Charlie Burt, both of Omaha, 1 up.

Wyatt will face Smith in one semifinal Wednesday morning. Sajevic will face Buroker in the other, with the championship match scheduled for the afternoon.

