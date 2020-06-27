Defending champ Nelson extends Women's City Golf lead to 13 shots
  • Updated
Defending champion Jodi Nelson's lead ballooned by eight shots Saturday, taking a 13-stroke advantage into Sunday's final day of the Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament.

Nelson shot a 75 Saturday at Pioneers Golf Course. Following her 77 to open the tournament, Nelson's 152 puts her well ahead of second-place Jill Pilkington, who shot an 83 Saturday and sits at 165.

Eva Hurt is in third place at 169, followed by Callen Frenzel (170) and Tami Vanderbeek (181).

The tournament concludes Sunday at Woodland Hills in Eagle.

