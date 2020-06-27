Defending champ Nelson extends Women's City Golf lead to 13 shots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defending champion Jodi Nelson's lead ballooned by eight shots Saturday, taking a 13-stroke advantage into Sunday's final day of the Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament.

Nelson shot a 75 Saturday at Pioneers Golf Course. Following her 77 to open the tournament, Nelson's 152 puts her well ahead of second-place Jill Pilkington, who shot an 83 Saturday and sits at 165.

Eva Hurt is in third place at 169, followed by Callen Frenzel (170) and Tami Vanderbeek (181).

The tournament concludes Sunday at Woodland Hills in Eagle.

