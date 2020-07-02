Carson Schaake stays up late, then goes low to win Pinnacle Bank Championship qualifier

NEBRASKA CITY — Carson Schaake couldn't sleep Wednesday night as he thought ahead to Thursday's qualifying tournament for the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Not because he was nervous. Because he was ready.
The former Creighton Prep and University of Iowa standout rolled to a three-shot win at ArborLinks, firing a pair of 5-under 67s in the qualifying tournament open to golfers with Nebraska ties.
"It's really nice. I have a bunch of friends out there on the Korn Ferry (Tour) now, guys that have won, that I know, that I played in college with; some really good buddies," Schaake said. "So it will be really nice to text them here and see if we can maybe get a practice round in, get some games in before the tournament."
Now playing professionally, Schaake will make his first appearance in the Pinnacle Bank Championship, to be played July 30-Aug. 2 at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.
And it will be just the second time he's played competitively since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
Schaake was playing on the Outlaw Tour in Arizona when the pandemic hit after just two events.
His last competitive round before Thursday came on March 11, when he fired a 7-under 65 to finish in a tie for sixth at the Moon Valley Classic in Phoenix.
"It's funny. Competitively I haven't played anything since Arizona. I was sitting in bed last night, and I couldn't get to sleep. I think I went to bed a 3 o'clock in the morning," Schaake said. "And I was telling myself, it wasn't nerves. It was excitement. And it wasn't that feeling that you have before a big speech where you're nervous and you don't want it to come around (and) you're watching the clock.
"I didn't want to sleep because I wanted to get out there and just tee it up … I knew it was going to be a good day no matter what."
Schaake and Happy Hollow director of instruction Ryan Vermeer, who has had a few good years of his own in the competitive realm, fed off each other most of the day while playing in the same group.
Vermeer took the early lead with a 6-under 66 in the morning round, with Schaake one shot back, before Schaake turned on the jets in the afternoon. Vermeer finished at 7-under for 36 holes.
Norfolk's Luke Kluver played his final nine holes in 5-under to surge into a tie for second with Vermeer.
"He was going to win today. There wasn't anything holding him back," Vermeer said of Schaake. "He and I both played really good in the morning, and in the afternoon we carried it on and he started making some putts, got a little bit of a lead."
Even though he hasn't played much competitive golf, Schaake hasn't had to go far to stay sharp. He and his brother Alex, the Big Ten player of the year, play together almost daily. Alex Schaake shot rounds of 72 and 68 Thursday to tie for fifth, and could still join his brother at Indian Creek through either a Monday qualifier or by winning the Indian Creek Invitational.
"He's getting so much better, and being able to play with someone like that every single day is — we're able to feed off each other and just make each other better at what our weaknesses are, and make our strengths even better," Carson Schaake said. "I have to beat that kid every single day, try to, then I don't have to go home and hear about it for the rest of the night."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
