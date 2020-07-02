Carson Schaake stays up late, then goes low to win Pinnacle Bank Championship qualifier

"It's funny. Competitively I haven't played anything since Arizona. I was sitting in bed last night, and I couldn't get to sleep. I think I went to bed a 3 o'clock in the morning," Schaake said. "And I was telling myself, it wasn't nerves. It was excitement. And it wasn't that feeling that you have before a big speech where you're nervous and you don't want it to come around (and) you're watching the clock.

"I didn't want to sleep because I wanted to get out there and just tee it up … I knew it was going to be a good day no matter what."

Schaake and Happy Hollow director of instruction Ryan Vermeer, who has had a few good years of his own in the competitive realm, fed off each other most of the day while playing in the same group.

Vermeer took the early lead with a 6-under 66 in the morning round, with Schaake one shot back, before Schaake turned on the jets in the afternoon. Vermeer finished at 7-under for 36 holes.

Norfolk's Luke Kluver played his final nine holes in 5-under to surge into a tie for second with Vermeer.

"He was going to win today. There wasn't anything holding him back," Vermeer said of Schaake. "He and I both played really good in the morning, and in the afternoon we carried it on and he started making some putts, got a little bit of a lead."