Behind a strong front 9, Lincoln native Scheve takes lead at Nebraska Open
  • Updated
Lincoln native Gentry Scheve fired a 5-under-par in the second round of the Nebraska Open on Saturday to take a one-shot lead ahead of Sunday's final round.

Scheve, an amateur, turned in a red-hot front nine at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. He had an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and four birdies before making the turn. 

Scheve (9-under on the tournament) is flanked on the leaderboard by fellow Lincoln amateur Branden Meyer and Omaha's Ryan Vermeer, who both are one shot back.

Meyer climbed the board with a 5-under-par outing that benefited from six birdies, including a stretch of three consecutive birdies to close out the front 9.

Other notable Capital City golfers are Tom Westenberger (7-under), Mark Foelbaek (7-under) and William Marshall (6-under).

