Badura outlasts Thiele in an instant-classic final round to win Nebraska Women's Amateur

Danica Badura put together one of the best rounds of her life, and one of the best rounds in the history of the event, to outlast Lindsey Thiele and win the Nebraska Women's Amateur on Wednesday.
Badura shot a 5-under 67 at the Country Club of Lincoln, making seven birdies to erase a two-shot deficit heading into the final day.
The Aurora native's round included an exclamation point at the final hole, when her approach from 166 yards on the par-4 18th caught the lip of the cup and spun out, leaving her a tap-in for the victory.
Badura finished the three-round event at 3-under, two shots ahead of Thiele, who held a two-shot lead coming into Wednesday's round.
Those two separated themselves from the field early, and continued to pull way throughout the day. Thiele finished six shots ahead of third-place finisher Nicole Kolbas, and eight shots clear of Kaitlyn Hannah, who finished fourth.
Between the two of them, Badura and Thiele combined for the three lowest scores of the week. Thiele had bookend rounds of 71, while Badura shot 72 Monday.
After Badura erased the early two-shot deficit, Thiele went back up by one after making eagle at the par-5 13th hole and following that with a birdie on the par-3 14th.
That's where things stayed until the 17th, where Badura made birdie to catch Thiele again.
That set up Badura's dramatic shot on the final hole. Thiele was forced to punch out from the trees on the right side of the fairway, and made bogey to close out her round.
The victory gave Badura wins in three of the four summer "majors" for female golfers in Nebraska. She won both the Girls' Amateur and Girls' Match Play events earlier this summer, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Women's Match Play.
Smith solid again at U.S. Women's Am
University of Nebraska golfer Kate Smith followed her first-round 72 with a 73 Wednesday to finish qualifying tied for 14th at the U.S. Women's Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland.
The top 64 finishers in qualifying advance to the match play portion of the event, which begins Thursday morning. Smith's seed in the match play bracket will be determined later Wednesday evening.
Check back for updates to this story.
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Nebraska Women's Amateur golf, 8.5
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!