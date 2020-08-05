Badura outlasts Thiele in an instant-classic final round to win Nebraska Women's Amateur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danica Badura put together one of the best rounds of her life, and one of the best rounds in the history of the event, to outlast Lindsey Thiele and win the Nebraska Women's Amateur on Wednesday.

Badura shot a 5-under 67 at the Country Club of Lincoln, making seven birdies to erase a two-shot deficit heading into the final day.

The Aurora native's round included an exclamation point at the final hole, when her approach from 166 yards on the par-4 18th caught the lip of the cup and spun out, leaving her a tap-in for the victory.

Badura finished the three-round event at 3-under, two shots ahead of Thiele, who held a two-shot lead coming into Wednesday's round.

Those two separated themselves from the field early, and continued to pull way throughout the day. Thiele finished six shots ahead of third-place finisher Nicole Kolbas, and eight shots clear of Kaitlyn Hannah, who finished fourth.

Between the two of them, Badura and Thiele combined for the three lowest scores of the week. Thiele had bookend rounds of 71, while Badura shot 72 Monday.

After Badura erased the early two-shot deficit, Thiele went back up by one after making eagle at the par-5 13th hole and following that with a birdie on the par-3 14th.