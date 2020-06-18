Badura erases past disappointments, wins Nebraska Girls Match Play title

But the past nine months have seen Badura flip the script.

In October she won the 2019 Class B individual title in a rout, finishing 14 shots ahead of second place. Last week, she rallied from a four-shot deficit to win the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship by one shot.

And this week, she earned the No. 4 seed for match play and won her first two matches 6 and 4, and 6 and 5.

"I feel like my mental game has definitely improved in the offseason, so that's definitely helped me this week," Badura said. "Just to trust and play more freely and just trust my ability, ultimately."

The victory allowed Badura to join her older brother, Caleb, as an NGA champion. Caleb Badura, who is on the Nebraska men's golf team, won last year's men's match play title and will try to defend that championship next week.

Last year's finish was in Badura's mind throughout the day Thursday. She downed La Vista's Elly Speece 2 and 1 in the semifinals after Speece cut Badura's 4 up lead to 1 up through 16 holes.

Against Kolbas, who recently wrapped up her freshman year at Lincoln Pius X, Badura took the lead for good on the seventh hole, and played the next 10 holes in 1-over-par to keep Kolbas at arm's length.