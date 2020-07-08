Aurora's Badura sweeps NGA summer titles with win at Nebraska Girls' Amateur

Danica Badura might never lose another golf tournament.
OK, that may be a stretch. But the Aurora native continued her dominant summer Wednesday, winning the Nebraska Girls Amateur at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Thursday's victory gave Badura a clean sweep of the summer's biggest junior events.
Four weeks ago she won the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship in Beatrice. One week after that she took home the Nebraska Girls Match Play title in Oakland. She also won the Class B individual title for Aurora in October, finishing 14 shots ahead of second place.
The South Dakota commit finished with a two-day total of 6-over-par 150 to edge a trio of players — Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas, Omaha's Katie Ruge, and Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski — by one stroke.
Kolbas also finished second to Badura at the girls match play, while Ruge was second and Kolbas was third behind Badura at the junior PGA championship.
Beginning the day one shot behind first-round leader Neely Adler of Lincoln, Badura went in front early and held the lead for much of the day, save for a roller-coaster stretch on the back nine.
First, Gering's Madi Schlaepfer made three birdies in four holes in the middle of her round to briefly go in front.
Then Kolbas, playing in the final group with Badura, birdied the par-4 13th hole to take a one-shot lead of her own before a double bogey on the 14th hole put Badura back in the lead.
While she didn't produce the fireworks of her competitors, Badura was steady. She made five consecutive pars on holes 13-17, and was able to hang on for the win when she, Kolbas and Ruge all made bogey on 18.
Badura fired back-to-back rounds of 75, making two birdies, eight bogeys and 26 pars over 36 holes.
Ruge's even-par 72 Thursday was the lowest round of the tournament.
Check back for updates to this story.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
