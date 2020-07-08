Aurora's Badura sweeps NGA summer titles with win at Nebraska Girls' Amateur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danica Badura might never lose another golf tournament.

OK, that may be a stretch. But the Aurora native continued her dominant summer Wednesday, winning the Nebraska Girls Amateur at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Thursday's victory gave Badura a clean sweep of the summer's biggest junior events.

Four weeks ago she won the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship in Beatrice. One week after that she took home the Nebraska Girls Match Play title in Oakland. She also won the Class B individual title for Aurora in October, finishing 14 shots ahead of second place.

The South Dakota commit finished with a two-day total of 6-over-par 150 to edge a trio of players — Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas, Omaha's Katie Ruge, and Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski — by one stroke.

Kolbas also finished second to Badura at the girls match play, while Ruge was second and Kolbas was third behind Badura at the junior PGA championship.

Beginning the day one shot behind first-round leader Neely Adler of Lincoln, Badura went in front early and held the lead for much of the day, save for a roller-coaster stretch on the back nine.