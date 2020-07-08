Aurora's Badura sweeps NGA summer titles, wins Nebraska Girls' Amateur

Danica Badura might never lose another golf tournament.
OK, that may be a stretch. But the Aurora native continued her dominant summer Wednesday, winning the Nebraska Girls Amateur at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Thursday's victory gave Badura a clean sweep of the summer's biggest junior events.
Four weeks ago she won the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship in Beatrice. One week after that she took home the Nebraska Girls Match Play title in Oakland. She also won the Class B individual title for Aurora in October, finishing 14 shots ahead of second place.
"It really does feel amazing," Badura said by phone after her win. "One of my goals coming into this summer was just to win a major, and then after I won my first one I'm like 'OK, I want to win another one.' So just to do it is so amazing, just because it's my last junior event."
Badura became the sixth player to sweep the NGA's two girls titles since the stroke play event began in 2001, and the first since Hannah Thiele in 2015.
"Obviously coming into this week it's pretty bittersweet just knowing that I'm playing in my last junior event," Badura said. "But it's kind of hard to be sad about it when you go out so well. So I'm just really happy. It's the culmination of several years of hard work."
The South Dakota commit finished with a two-day total of 6-over-par 150 to edge a trio of players — Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas, Omaha's Katie Ruge, and Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski — by one stroke.
Kolbas also finished second to Badura at the girls match play, while Ruge was second and Kolbas was third behind Badura at the junior PGA championship.
Beginning the day one shot behind first-round leader Neely Adler of Lincoln, Badura went in front early and held the lead for much of the day, save for a roller-coaster stretch on the back nine.
First, Gering's Madi Schlaepfer made three birdies in four holes in the middle of her round to briefly go in front.
Then Kolbas, playing in the final group with Badura, birdied the par-4 13th hole to take a one-shot lead of her own before a double bogey on the 14th hole put Badura back in the lead.
While she didn't produce the fireworks of her competitors, Badura was steady. She made five consecutive pars on holes 13-17, and was able to hang on for the win when she, Kolbas and Ruge all made bogey on 18.
"After my practice round I just told myself it's pretty gettable. I can make a lot of birdies because I have wedges into the greens and those are my go-to clubs that I like to hit," Badura said. "But I only ended up making two birdies through two days, which is actually kind of insane if you think about it. I just had a lot of pars, and that's ultimately what won it for me."
Badura fired back-to-back rounds of 75, making two birdies, eight bogeys and 26 pars over 36 holes.
Ruge's even-par 72 Thursday was the lowest round of the tournament.
Junior amateur heads to final round
On the boys side of the event, Omaha's Christopher Atkinson shot the only under-par round of the day to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur.
Atkinson's 1-under 71 left him with a two-day total of 1-under 143, one shot ahead of York's Reed Malleck. Malleck, a Nebraska recruit, won the Nebraska Junior Match Play last month.
Two more players, La Vista's Jack Davis and Omaha's Charlie Zielinski, are another shot back at 1-over 145, followed by Lincoln golfers Jason Kolbas and Geran Sander, who both sit at 3-over with Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!