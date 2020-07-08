Aurora's Badura sweeps NGA summer titles, wins Nebraska Girls' Amateur

The South Dakota commit finished with a two-day total of 6-over-par 150 to edge a trio of players — Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas, Omaha's Katie Ruge, and Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski — by one stroke.

Kolbas also finished second to Badura at the girls match play, while Ruge was second and Kolbas was third behind Badura at the junior PGA championship.

Beginning the day one shot behind first-round leader Neely Adler of Lincoln, Badura went in front early and held the lead for much of the day, save for a roller-coaster stretch on the back nine.

First, Gering's Madi Schlaepfer made three birdies in four holes in the middle of her round to briefly go in front.

Then Kolbas, playing in the final group with Badura, birdied the par-4 13th hole to take a one-shot lead of her own before a double bogey on the 14th hole put Badura back in the lead.

While she didn't produce the fireworks of her competitors, Badura was steady. She made five consecutive pars on holes 13-17, and was able to hang on for the win when she, Kolbas and Ruge all made bogey on 18.