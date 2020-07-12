Alex Schaake set to join older brother at the Pinnacle Bank Championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Schaake is joining his older brother at Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Schaake shot 2-under-par during the second round of the Indian Creek Invitational on Sunday at the Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn to win the tournament by one stroke and grab an unrestricted exemption for the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour event in Nebraska.

Schaake's brother Carson won a Pinnacle Bank Invitational qualifier at ArborLinks more than a week ago to earn his spot in the tournament, which is set for July 30-Aug. 2 at Indian Creek.

Alex Schaake entered Sunday trailing the leaders by two shots and recorded a pair of bogeys early in the final round. But the Creighton Prep graduate birdied the par-3 eighth for the second straight day, and added two more birdies on the par-3 13th and par-5 15th to pull ahead. Schaake, who was the 2019 Big Ten golfer of the year as a junior at Iowa, finished with a two-day total of 142.

Schaake made a 10-foot putt on 17 to stave off Table Rock's Calvin Freeman.