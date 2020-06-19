A birthday treat for York's Malleck as Husker commit wins Nebraska Junior Match Play title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OAKLAND — With the way the last couple years have gone for Reed Malleck on the golf course, getting "Happy Birthday" sang to him on the 17th green at Oakland Golf Club probably felt pretty good.

That green was where Malleck closed out Omaha's Josh Kramer 3&1 to win the Nebraska Junior Match Play title.

After having his senior season of golf canceled because of COVID-19, and after a string of close calls and bad luck in previous state-level events, Malleck was ready to celebrate.

"I felt like this and our junior am are kind of going to be like a state tournament this year, so to come out here against a lot of good players and play some good golf this week, it was really encouraging for me to finally get this done," Malleck said. "This is something that — I look at these NGA events as the majors, and this is something I've wanted to do for a long time and have just fallen short. So it's nice to finally have one."

Malleck, a Nebraska men's golf commit, was the No. 1 seed in last year's junior match play before losing 1-up in the quarterfinals when his opponent, Isaac Heimes, birdied the 18th hole of their match. He also lost in the quarterfinals in 2018, and lost 1-up in the round of 16 in 2017.