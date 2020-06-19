A birthday treat for York's Malleck as Husker commit wins Nebraska Junior Match Play title

OAKLAND — With the way the last couple years have gone for Reed Malleck on the golf course, getting "Happy Birthday" sang to him on the 17th green at Oakland Golf Club probably felt pretty good.
That green was where Malleck closed out Omaha's Josh Kramer 3&1 to win the Nebraska Junior Match Play title.
After having his senior season of golf canceled because of COVID-19, and after a string of close calls and bad luck in previous state-level events, Malleck was ready to celebrate.
"I felt like this and our junior am are kind of going to be like a state tournament this year, so to come out here against a lot of good players and play some good golf this week, it was really encouraging for me to finally get this done," Malleck said. "This is something that — I look at these NGA events as the majors, and this is something I've wanted to do for a long time and have just fallen short. So it's nice to finally have one."
Malleck, a Nebraska men's golf commit, was the No. 1 seed in last year's junior match play before losing 1-up in the quarterfinals when his opponent, Isaac Heimes, birdied the 18th hole of their match. He also lost in the quarterfinals in 2018, and lost 1-up in the round of 16 in 2017.
The York High School graduate was third at last year's Nebraska Junior Amateur in Beatrice after opening the tournament with a 5-under 67.
And that's just his heartbreak in Nebraska Golf Association events.
In addition to having his senior season at York canceled, Malleck, along with every other competitor, could only play 18 holes at the 2019 high school state tournaments before bad weather forced the cancellation of the final round.
"So I have not played many holes of state tournament golf in my career," Malleck said. "Just weird stuff. It's really unfortunate, but I think we turned out all right."
Malleck took control early Friday against Kramer, winning three of the first five holes for a 3-up lead and maintaining at least a 2-up advantage the rest of the way.
The victory capped a week in which Malleck got a bit of revenge against Heimes, beating the Norfolk native 3&2 in the semifinals. Heimes, like Malleck last year, was the tournament's No. 1 seed.
Malleck, the No. 13 seed after stroke play qualifying, was the lower seed in four of his five matches during the week, including Friday's final.
The cancellation of the high school season meant Malleck could play more recreational golf as opposed to grinding to prepare for competition. He did his grinding early in most of his matches during the week, only going past the 16th hole twice.
Now, he'll prepare for next week's Nebraska Men's Match Play, the Nebraska Junior Amateur and the Nebraska Amateur, as well as the Northern Amateur in Indiana.
Then it's off to Lincoln to start his college career. Malleck sported a black shirt with a red "N" on it Friday, to go with a red belt and white shorts.
"I'm really excited to get down there. I've met some of the other incoming freshmen; they're awesome guys," Malleck said. "I think we're going to have a lot of fun, and hopefully turn it around down there."
