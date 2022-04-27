From the start to a new finish line, here's what you need to know about this year's Lincoln Marathon

Lincoln Marathon runners will be happy to see the shadows of Memorial Stadium this year.

That means they're feet away from completing their goal.

The biggest change to this year's race, set for Sunday, is the finish, which will take place on Stadium Drive instead of inside Memorial Stadium or inside Ed Weir Track, which no longer exists.

But outside of that, runners and spectators will see the Lincoln Marathon returning to its true form. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, the runners' expo is back, and so is the Pastathon, which is free for runners and their families. Masks won't be required and there will be no restrictions on how officials get runners on the course.

So get a good stretch in and make sure those shoelaces are tied tight. Here's what you need to know about this year's Lincoln Marathon, which starts at 7 a.m. at 14th and Vine streets.

Race numbers: Race director Ryan Regnier said Tuesday that about 4,7000 participants have signed up, which lines up with last year when about 4,800 runners took to the course.

Organizers were hoping for an increase in runners this year, especially after last year's event was more impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Past Lincoln Marathons have had around 10,000 runners.

"There is an overall trend of lower numbers, and I think it's because there's more events," Regnier said. "I still think that the date of our run makes it appealing to people because we generally have pretty nice weather.

"I don't honestly know why we didn't get the numbers that were hoping for, but we're going to keep trying, obviously, to try to get back to that 8,000 and 10,000 range."

About that finish line: It's the biggest noticeable change this year.

Similar to the Nebraska football run, which takes place in the summer, the Lincoln Marathon will finish on Stadium Drive on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

Because NU just got done installing new field turf, finishing on the 50-yard line was not an option like in years past.

"I think it's going to flow pretty nicely because we can control the streets there and we're going to have runners get through the finish line and turn left and head into the ground level of the parking garage," Regnier said.

Last year, to spread runners out more, officials had participants start in waves. That won't be the case this year, meaning runners will be on the course much sooner.

Stick around: The finish setup is also giving Lincoln Marathon officials a chance to play with the post-race format.

A family reunion area will be set up inside the fenced area that surrounds the Champions Club building west of Memorial Stadium. There will be music playing, food trucks and free cupcakes. The award ceremonies will also take place in this area.

"What we're really trying to do is create an atmosphere where people want to stick around for a while," Regnier said. "It should be a fun atmosphere."

The field: Alex Ekesa, who won last year's Lincoln Marathon in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 16 seconds, is expected back to defend his crown in the men's full race.

Iveen Chepkemoi, who set a race record in the women's half-marathon last year, also is back.

About a dozen elite runners from overseas are committed to the race, according to Regnier.

Ekesa, some may remember, had quite an interesting journey to Lincoln last year, one that included a 4 a.m. Uber ride to get the Kenyan runner to Lincoln the day of the race.

"I have as many hotel nights as he needs if he can get here on Thursday," Regnier quipped.

The weather: It's expected to be rainy this weekend, but the forecast is calling for the wet stuff to move out by race time Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

If there is bad weather, like storms, marathon organizers have a plan in place. For the first time, they are renting out any Lincoln Public Schools buildings along the race route to serve as cover if needed.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

