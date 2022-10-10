 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Nebraska high school runner sets American record in marathon

A former high school athlete in Nebraska set an American record in the women’s marathon during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Emily Sisson covered the 26.2 miles in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 29 seconds. Sisson, 30, finished second in the women’s race behind Kenya runner Ruth Chepngetich (2:14:18).

Sisson was a two-time state champion in high school cross country in Nebraska. She won for Omaha Marian in 2006 and Millard North in ’07. She also won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the state track meet in 2008 and the 1,600 and 3,200 in 2007.

Chicago Marathon

Emily Sisson set the American record for women's marathon on Sunday in Chicago. Sisson, 30, won two state titles at Omaha Marian.

She moved to the St. Louis, Missouri, area for her final two years of high school. She ran in college at Wisconsin and Providence.

Sisson bettered the American record by 43 seconds while running just her third marathon. She also holds the American record in the half marathon (1:07:11).

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.

