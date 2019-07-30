NAIA champion Morningside topped the GPAC media and coaches' preseason polls, with the eight-time conference champs receiving 81 points and nine first-place votes from the coaches and 119 points and 11 first-place votes from the media members.
The Mustangs were undefeated in 2018, going 9-0 in conference and 15-0 overall.
Northwestern (8-1, 9-2) was second with one first-place vote in both polls, which were released Tuesday at the 20th annual GPAC Football Media Day in Sioux City, Iowa.
Doane (5-4, 6-4) and Concordia (2-7, 3-7) were sixth, seventh and eighth in both polls, respectively.