Doane football season over after game set for Saturday canceled
Doane football season over after game set for Saturday canceled

  • Updated
Northwestern vs. Doane, 10.24

Doane quarterback Adam Wasserman is pursued by Northwestern linebacker Brett Moser in the second quarter Saturday at Al Papik Field in Crete.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Doane's football season ended with a whimper after the Tigers' game at Jamestown, set for Saturday, was canceled Tuesday because of issues related to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Doane's game with Morningside, a Nov. 14 meeting that had been postponed, is now officially canceled as well, finishing the Tigers' season at 2-5 overall and in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Tigers were 2-1 in September, beating Briar Cliff 13-6 and Hastings 52-37 on consecutive Saturdays. But they got in only one game in November, a 28-3 home loss to Midland.

