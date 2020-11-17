Doane football season over after game set for Saturday canceled

Doane's football season ended with a whimper after the Tigers' game at Jamestown, set for Saturday, was canceled Tuesday because of issues related to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Doane's game with Morningside, a Nov. 14 meeting that had been postponed, is now officially canceled as well, finishing the Tigers' season at 2-5 overall and in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Tigers were 2-1 in September, beating Briar Cliff 13-6 and Hastings 52-37 on consecutive Saturdays. But they got in only one game in November, a 28-3 home loss to Midland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0