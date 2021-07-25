Florida driver Kyle Bronson puts earlier wreck behind him, races to Silver Dollar Nationals victory and $53,000

GREENWOOD — Kyle Bronson got caught up in a wreck Wednesday night at I-80 Speedway.
His car was back on the track a day later, but something, or somethings, wasn't right, and Bronson wasn't able to make a strong run at that night's biggest prize: $30,000.
"We found a bunch of things the next day that we didn't get fixed," the 31-year-old Florida native said.
The 40B Lucas Oil Late Models machine was humming Saturday.
Bronson earned his first victory of the season, and arguably the biggest of his career, by winning the 80-lap main event at the Silver Dollar Nationals at the I-80 track. He took the lead with 33 laps to go and no one could catch him.
The race winner gets $53,000. How much of that will be used to make up for getting the car fixed up earlier in the week?
"Probably a lot of it," said Bronson, who won by more than 10 seconds over runner-up Tim McCreadie.
"Our car's been fast and I felt like it was our turn, so it was pretty awesome to go get it out of the way," Bronson added.
Bronson started sixth and stayed near the front of a race that featured only two caution flags. Riding the upper-banks of the track, Bronson overtook Manhattan, Kansas, native Chase Junghans for the lead with 33 laps remaining.
"I felt like we had a really good car the whole time and it was buying our time, taking care of our tires and it was there when it counted," Bronson said.
With no cautions over the final 48 laps, McCreadie, who won this race in 2017, and Earl Pearson never had a chance.
"I've been around this game a bit, when you can't see a guy, you usually know it's pretty well good," said McCreadie, the Lucas Oil Late Models Series points leader. "For us we'll just go to the next one."
Pearson was third and Jimmy Owens was fourth. The top Nebraska finisher was Norfolk's Tad Pospisil, who placed 18th.
Saturday's finale capped a big week of racing at I-80 Speedway, which hosted the Lucas Oil Late Models for five nights. The I-80 Nationals were Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the Silver Dollar Nationals were Friday and Saturday.
Between $550,000-600,000 in prize money was awarded over the week.
