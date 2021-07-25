Florida driver Kyle Bronson puts earlier wreck behind him, races to Silver Dollar Nationals victory and $53,000

GREENWOOD — Kyle Bronson got caught up in a wreck Wednesday night at I-80 Speedway.

His car was back on the track a day later, but something, or somethings, wasn't right, and Bronson wasn't able to make a strong run at that night's biggest prize: $30,000.

"We found a bunch of things the next day that we didn't get fixed," the 31-year-old Florida native said.

The 40B Lucas Oil Late Models machine was humming Saturday.

Bronson earned his first victory of the season, and arguably the biggest of his career, by winning the 80-lap main event at the Silver Dollar Nationals at the I-80 track. He took the lead with 33 laps to go and no one could catch him.

The race winner gets $53,000. How much of that will be used to make up for getting the car fixed up earlier in the week?

"Probably a lot of it," said Bronson, who won by more than 10 seconds over runner-up Tim McCreadie.

"Our car's been fast and I felt like it was our turn, so it was pretty awesome to go get it out of the way," Bronson added.