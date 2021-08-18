Fishing, spike ball and winning ballgames: The story of Hastings' journey to the Little League World Series

Rader was asked what he hopes the team gets out of the opportunity this week in Williamsport.

"I think they already got it," he said. "I just want everybody to see the level of competition of these guys bring to the game. I don't care if we win or lose, I want them to go out and try to outcompete the other team. Try to leave everything on the table so when they walk out of there, they don't feel they took a play off or let something on the field."

The victories so far have been special. The fishing trips, too. But for this Hastings bunch (Johnson, Ablott, Braeden Dyer, Caleb Reiners, Kowen Rader, Jude McCoy, Owen Brown, Peyton Drake, Hunter Nepple and Benjamin Wibbels), it's the bonds created over the summer they'll remember most. They're like brothers, Ablott says.

Without playing a game in Williamsport, the players feel like they have accomplished their biggest win of the summer.

"To me, this thing is all about relationships and experiences," Rader said. "I want them to be able to take with them an experience of a lifetime that truthfully no one could ever take away from them.

"Win or lose, I think it's another goal that's easily attainable that has nothing to do with winning."

Those interested in supporting the Hastings Little League team can visit its GoFundMe page, or send checks to Hastings Little League Baseball (Address: PO Box 126, Hastings, NE 68902).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.