Fishing, spike ball and winning ballgames: The story of Hastings' journey to the Little League World Series

They arrived at the Williamsport complex by bus.
Their excitement level after winning a regional championship was high. Their anticipation to see the ballfields, the setting to their Little League World Series swings and dreams, was through the roof.
"A lot of the boys said, 'Man, this is better than Christmas!'" their coach Dustin Rader said. "I don't know about that part, but they were definitely on cloud nine."
The team from Hastings had arrived.
The team celebrated their Little League World Series berth by going fishing for bluegill. Spike ball is pretty popular with this group. "And then we like to play whiffle ball, too," outfielder Jude Johnson says.
But it's baseball that bonds them, and it's baseball that got 10 12-year-olds to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, or "Willy," as they call it.
The journey started at the Nebraska state tournament — actually sooner when Rader threw out the wild idea to parents about a Little League season — and will continue at 4 p.m. Thursday when Hastings plays Toms River, New Jersey, on ESPN.
Hastings is only the second team from Nebraska, joining Kearney in 2012, to play at the LLWS.
"These guys probably have never been so popular in their lives," Rader said. "It's been pretty cool.
"We were counting the other day, over 30 different states that we heard from people from. I don't think the boys understand the significance of that. I'm sure it will hit them 20 years from now when they're old like me."
Rader remembers the first practice with the group well. There was no fielding, no cuts in the cage and no base-running drills.
It was Rader sitting on a bucket for two hours, surrounded by the players and his assistants Brandon Brown and Justin McCoy. Each have sons on the team.
"All we did was talk," Rader said. "The boys probably walked out there like, 'What the heck is this guy doing? This is a little different.'"
They went over the subtle changes of Little League baseball, and more importantly, they set expectations. But Rader will be the first to tell you, those expectations had to be reset over the course of the summer.
Hastings outscored its four opponents 46-2 in winning the state tournament to clinch a spot at the Midwest Regional.
In Indianapolis, the group won its first two games before losing to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the third game, dropping the Nebraska squad to the losers bracket. But by Friday and Saturday, Hastings Little League baseball and Garth Brooks were creating buzz in Nebraska.
Hastings defeated Iowa 2-1 in a game that was sealed by Johnson's running, diving catch in the outfield — a play that was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" Top 10 Plays later that night.
"I just couldn't believe that I was on ESPN and just making that catch," Johnson said. "I was just like, 'It's going to be a hard ball to catch,' and I just gave it my all and it ended up in the glove."
Hastings followed with a 6-0 win against Sioux Falls in the regional final on Saturday.
"Williamsport was always our goal, and once we won our first two games in Indianapolis, I thought we might we have a pretty good chance to make it to Williamsport," said pitcher/first baseman Owen Ablott.
Said Rader, "We really didn't think Williamsport was an option until state was won and in the bag, and then we decided let's just set our goals high. But we could have never guessed in a million years of getting through Indianapolis. There's some good competition and some really good teams."
Instead of heading west for home, the Hastings team steered east for Williamsport on Sunday. They've been treated like rock stars since their arrival.
They taped some segments for the ESPN broadcast, got their green and yellow jerseys, custom-made baseball bags, batting gloves and yet-to-be-released Easton bats.
(So, yeah, maybe better than Christmas.)
"It's really cool because we have the opportunity that some people don't," Owen said.
Rader was asked what he hopes the team gets out of the opportunity this week in Williamsport.
"I think they already got it," he said. "I just want everybody to see the level of competition of these guys bring to the game. I don't care if we win or lose, I want them to go out and try to outcompete the other team. Try to leave everything on the table so when they walk out of there, they don't feel they took a play off or let something on the field."
The victories so far have been special. The fishing trips, too. But for this Hastings bunch (Johnson, Ablott, Braeden Dyer, Caleb Reiners, Kowen Rader, Jude McCoy, Owen Brown, Peyton Drake, Hunter Nepple and Benjamin Wibbels), it's the bonds created over the summer they'll remember most. They're like brothers, Ablott says.
Without playing a game in Williamsport, the players feel like they have accomplished their biggest win of the summer.
"To me, this thing is all about relationships and experiences," Rader said. "I want them to be able to take with them an experience of a lifetime that truthfully no one could ever take away from them.
"Win or lose, I think it's another goal that's easily attainable that has nothing to do with winning."
