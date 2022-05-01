Des Moines native's first marathon win includes shattering Lincoln course record

"I knew there would be a wall coming and it definitely came."
Huston powered through it though.
The former Drake cross county and track athlete finished her fourth career marathon in impressive fashion.
She has friends who have run in the Lincoln Marathon, and her coach really likes the half-marathon layout, so Huston thought she'd give it a try. It was only three hours away from her home and she's still trying to qualify for her second U.S. Olympic Trials.
"It was really nice to have people cheering along basically the whole way," she said.
The previous women's record was 2:42:45 set by Roxi Erickson in 1996.
Sunday's second-place finisher, Isgah Cheruto of Kenya, nearly finished under that time, too, crossing the finish line in 2:42:49. Casey Wilson (2:52:49) of Springfield, Missouri, was the other women's runner to finish in under three hours.
For Huston, the plan Sunday was to find a good meal and then sit in a car for three hours on Interstate 80.
"It's not fun," she said of driving home after running for 26.2 miles. A victory and her name in the record books should help soften the soreness.
"It's pretty exciting," she said. "That's the first time that I've gone through the tape, so that's pretty awesome."
Photos, videos: Runners hit the streets for annual Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch now: Mason Frank discusses Lincoln Marathon win
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch Now: Supporters line 48th Street to cheer on Lincoln Marathon runners
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch now: Meet Randy Woodward, a veteran carrying the flag in Sunday's Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch Now: National Guard members get Lincoln Marathon started
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Watch now: Runners gather for Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch Now: Runners prepare to take the course for Sunday's Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch Now: Meet some of the participants and check out the start of this year's Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch now: Check out the scene at the Lincoln Marathon finish line
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch now: Emma Huston discusses Lincoln Marathon win
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Watch now: Drop in on the awards ceremony for Lincoln Marathon finishers