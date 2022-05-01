Des Moines native's first marathon win includes shattering Lincoln course record

The wind on a chilly Sunday morning played a factor in the half-marathon winners just missing out on course records.

It slowed down Mason Frank, too, in his quest to break a record in the men's full marathon.

Emma Huston met the wind head on and didn't budge.

The 27-year-old won the Lincoln Marathon in 2 hours, 38 minutes, 17 seconds, breaking the women's course record by more than six minutes.

It was a personal-best time for Huston, her first time running in Lincoln and her first marathon victory.

"It meant a lot," the Des Moines native said. "I really didn't know what to expect going in, so I'm pretty happy."

Huston was running a 5:53 pace by the 7-mile mark, and 5:41 by 10 miles, so she was cruising. At the halfway point she was at 1 hour, 15 minutes.

"I think going out really hard the first half really helped me," she said. "That wind the second half was pretty brutal.

"I knew there would be a wall coming and it definitely came."

Huston powered through it though.

The former Drake cross county and track athlete finished her fourth career marathon in impressive fashion.

She has friends who have run in the Lincoln Marathon, and her coach really likes the half-marathon layout, so Huston thought she'd give it a try. It was only three hours away from her home and she's still trying to qualify for her second U.S. Olympic Trials.

"It was really nice to have people cheering along basically the whole way," she said.

The previous women's record was 2:42:45 set by Roxi Erickson in 1996.

Sunday's second-place finisher, Isgah Cheruto of Kenya, nearly finished under that time, too, crossing the finish line in 2:42:49. Casey Wilson (2:52:49) of Springfield, Missouri, was the other women's runner to finish in under three hours.

For Huston, the plan Sunday was to find a good meal and then sit in a car for three hours on Interstate 80.

"It's not fun," she said of driving home after running for 26.2 miles. A victory and her name in the record books should help soften the soreness.

"It's pretty exciting," she said. "That's the first time that I've gone through the tape, so that's pretty awesome."

