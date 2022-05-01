Denver native returns to Lincoln to finish what he started, wins 'emotional' Lincoln Marathon

Mason Frank traveled here from Colorado two years ago and placed third in the Lincoln Marathon.

Pretty good, right?

Truth be told, Frank wasn't satisfied.

"This was kind of coming back and trying to win," he said.

Frank delivered Sunday. The 32-year-old from Denver was the first to cross the tape on Stadium Drive, finishing the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 19 minutes, 29 seconds. It's the fastest finish in the men's race since 1985.

Frank said he wanted the course record (2:16:30), so he tried to keep his pace in the 5:00-5:05 range early, but a strong headwind over the final six miles pushed his splits to 5:24 and 5:48 later in the race.

"The weather was all over the board today," he said. "It was a beautiful day temperature-wise. The first half was really good but then that wind started picking up. It was pretty brutal coming back in from Holmes Lake, so it got interesting about mile 20."

Luke Kibet, who finished second, and Frank raced next to each other for much of the first half and went back-and-forth before Frank pulled away around the 10th mile.

Quite the runner, Frank competed at Iowa State and recently qualified for his third U.S. Olympic Trials. He said winning the Lincoln Marathon is special for many reasons.

At the top is he got to celebrate it with his girlfriend Amy Delong, who won the women's Lincoln Marathon last year.

"It's a lot of fun, especially with Amy winning last year," said Frank, who works for Berkshire Hathaway. "It's emotional. (I) can't really describe when the emotions kind of pop up."

Delong wanted to defend her title so she ran the women's full race again. However, she bowed out halfway through. Thirteen days after running in the Boston Marathon, her body couldn't handle it.

"Lincoln means a lot to me and I was like, "I'm going to try,'" she said.

Delong quickly found a silver lining.

"I think it was a blessing in disguise because I got to see (Mason) finish," she said. "It was where I was supposed to be today, so it was great. He works harder than anyone I know, so I'm so pumped that it all worked and came together."

It was Delong entering the Lincoln Marathon that encouraged Frank to run it again. A stress fracture limited his running activity last year but he was still able to run the Lincoln half-marathon. He ran in the 2:18:00 range at a marathon in Napa Valley, California, in March to qualify for the U.S. Trials, then began "maintenance" training ahead of Lincoln.

"I had the fitness from Napa, it was a matter of not getting injured and now maintaining," Frank said.

Kibet crossed the finish line in 2:22:41. Pete Kostelnick, a Lincoln native who set a world record in 2016 by running from the West Coast to the East Coast in 42-plus days, ran Sunday's race in 2:36:41 to place third.

