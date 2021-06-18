 Skip to main content
Creighton Prep grad Schaake struggles to 79 on second day at US Open
Creighton Prep grad Schaake struggles to 79 on second day at US Open

Pinnacle Bank Championship, 7.30

Carson Schaake tees off during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship golf tournament July 30 at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Creighton Prep graduate Carson Schaake struggled on his second day at the U.S. Open and won't make the cut for the final two rounds.

The former Iowa golfer shot an 8-over-par 79 Friday for a two-round 155 that put him near the bottom of the leaderboard at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Schaake had an opening-round 76 that included three birdies but was doomed by eight bogeys Friday, including three in a row starting on No. 5. His round also included consecutive bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12.

Schaake had pars on all three par-5 holes Friday.

Schaake was making his U.S. Open debut after being the medalist in the Springfield (Ohio) Country Club final qualifier. Before that, the Omaha resident had advanced out of his local qualifier in Beatrice.

Carson Schaake

Schaake
