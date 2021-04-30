Course records could be greatly challenged. So what has elite runners flocking to the Lincoln Marathon this year?

One publication called Kenya native Iveen Chepkemoi one of the top young road racers in 2020. She's entered in the women's half-marathon. Joan Massah, after winning the 2018 Lincoln Marathon in 2:48.22, is back.

The men's races will have a slew of competitors capable of running in the low 60s in the half and around 2:15 in the full, said Ryan Dostal, who oversees elite runner registration for the Lincoln Marathon.

What's attracting more talented road racers to Lincoln?

They're looking for races, and options are limited because of COVID-19. Melly, who runs for Tracksmith Hare AC, said his home state of Massachusetts isn't allowing road races until later in May.

"It seems like across the board there's just not as many opportunities to race," Dostal said.

Lincoln also is known to put on a great marathon, and the half-marathon course is very appealing to runners.

"I don't have the depth of decades to speak to this, but I would say we probably have twice as many folks reaching out," Dostal said of the elite runners.

That includes Melly, who was tipped about the Lincoln Marathon (which starts at 7 a.m. at 14th and Vine streets) by his coach, who ran the race a couple of years ago.