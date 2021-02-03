 Skip to main content
Concordia women's coach Drew Olson picks up career win No. 400
Concordia women's coach Drew Olson picks up career win No. 400

  • Updated
  • Comments
Northwestern vs Concordia NAIA basketball

Concordia coach Drew Olson and the bench celebrate a play against Northwestern during the NAIA national semifinals in 2019.

 Sioux City Journal file photo

Taylor Cockerill scored 26 points and the NAIA No. 25 Concordia women's basketball team defeated Dordt 77-71 on Wednesday night in Sioux Center, Iowa, to give coach Drew Olson his 400th career victory.

Concordia improved to 15-7 overall and 14-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Millard South graduate Rylee Pauli had 13 points and career-high 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who pulled down 22 offensive boards.

Cockerill, a Waverly graduate, had 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer in the final two minutes to put the game out of reach.

"This was a much bigger win for this team and what it means for this season," said Olson, the Concordia women's all-time winningest coach. "If you want to talk about 400, we've just had so many great teams. It's not about me — it's about the great teams and this program."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

