Concordia women's coach Drew Olson picks up career win No. 400

Taylor Cockerill scored 26 points and the NAIA No. 25 Concordia women's basketball team defeated Dordt 77-71 on Wednesday night in Sioux Center, Iowa, to give coach Drew Olson his 400th career victory.

Concordia improved to 15-7 overall and 14-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Millard South graduate Rylee Pauli had 13 points and career-high 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who pulled down 22 offensive boards.

Cockerill, a Waverly graduate, had 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer in the final two minutes to put the game out of reach.

"This was a much bigger win for this team and what it means for this season," said Olson, the Concordia women's all-time winningest coach. "If you want to talk about 400, we've just had so many great teams. It's not about me — it's about the great teams and this program."

