UNK's national title hopes on pause as Division II athletes grasp a fall without sports

Nebraska-Kearney's approach this summer was clear.
The Lopers volleyball team had a lofty goal in mind after reaching the NCAA Division II national championship match and finishing 38-1 in 2019. Six seniors were back. Four starters were back.
The fall picture, however, was far from clear. Nonetheless, Rick Squiers' bunch was dialed in.
"We got enough of a taste of our squad at that point to feel really good about it," the longtime Nebraska-Kearney coach said of the team's summer workouts.
But because of the pandemic and the complexities that come with COVID-19 testing in college athletics, sports are on hold.
All 23 Division II conferences have postponed fall sports, so everyone is on pause, including a volleyball team that had national championship aspirations for 2020. The MIAA, UNK's conference, announced Aug. 14 it would not have fall sports.
The Lopers have settled into what Squiers calls "general training mode." Division II teams can do eight hours of organized workouts per week. The Loper volleyball players will do a variety of on-court skill work, including position workouts. They'll hit the weight room a little more than usual, and get outdoors for some sand doubles.
"It's definitely a time where we're going to have to be a little more creative than we normally would," Squiers said.
Nebraska-Kearney started on-campus classes Monday. Maybe that can help offer a sense of normalcy, Squiers thinks. As the players and coaches have learned, it's been far from normal.
Players found out via Twitter that the NCAA was canceling fall sports at the D-II and D-III levels.
"That was a rough day," Squiers said. "It was not completely unexpected, but it came from nowhere.
"The PR element of that was just awful. We've got players going into their last year who all the sudden, out of the blue, they're asking themselves, 'Am I done? Is my volleyball career over?' That was bad. That took a few days for the shock to kind of wear off."
Division II athletes remain in limbo as September approaches. Many conferences will try to organize fall sports seasons in the spring. How many games will that be? Will D-II athletes receive a similar blanket waiver D-I athletes received Friday, pausing their eligibility for a year? Since there will be no fall sport championship events, is it worth burning a year of eligibility for a shortened spring season?
"It's frustrating from my standpoint or even our administration's standpoint, and this is true at every school, we just don't know what we can tell that is for sure," Squiers said. "Athletes and college sports are so routine-oriented and now we've had to function without any routine for quite a period of time, and every time we think we might have a routine, then something happens to kind of change it. It really has been upside down.
"(The players) are hanging in there."
The Loper roster has six seniors, including setter Madison Squiers, middle blocker Anna Squiers and outside hitter Mary Katherine Wolfe. UNK bolstered its roster in the offseason with incoming freshmen Ibinye Green (Elkhorn South) and Lauren Taubenheim (Lincoln Pius X), and transfers Fallon Stutheit (Nebraska) and Breanna Jones.
Squiers said the Lopers would more than welcome playing two seasons in one calendar year. Volleyball players, after all, are used to playing a lot of volleyball between high school and club seasons.
"That's normal to them in a lot of ways, so we would feel great about that because that would mean things are trending in a positive direction," Squiers said. "I think we're just at a point where we really want to play, we want to play safely, we want to feel like things are going somewhere toward something that they feel like is normal, so playing in the spring would be a big step and we'd feel great about it.
"As soon as we can get them back in a real season and a competitive mode, I think you're going to see some good things again."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
