UNK's national title hopes on pause as Division II athletes grasp a fall without sports

"It's frustrating from my standpoint or even our administration's standpoint, and this is true at every school, we just don't know what we can tell that is for sure," Squiers said. "Athletes and college sports are so routine-oriented and now we've had to function without any routine for quite a period of time, and every time we think we might have a routine, then something happens to kind of change it. It really has been upside down.

"(The players) are hanging in there."

The Loper roster has six seniors, including setter Madison Squiers, middle blocker Anna Squiers and outside hitter Mary Katherine Wolfe. UNK bolstered its roster in the offseason with incoming freshmen Ibinye Green (Elkhorn South) and Lauren Taubenheim (Lincoln Pius X), and transfers Fallon Stutheit (Nebraska) and Breanna Jones.

Squiers said the Lopers would more than welcome playing two seasons in one calendar year. Volleyball players, after all, are used to playing a lot of volleyball between high school and club seasons.