Unbeaten Nebraska-Kearney advances to Division II volleyball final; No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash awaits

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team continued to finish strong Friday, defeating Rockhurst 3-1 in the NCAA Division II semifinals in Denver.

The second-ranked Lopers won 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19 to advance to Saturday's 6 p.m. championship match against top-ranked Cal State San Bernardino, which defeated No. 11 Regis in four sets.

One day after winning three straight sets following a first-set loss, UNK responded to a second-set loss Friday with two in a row against Rockhurst, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Lopers held the Hawks to .070 hitting in the fourth set.

Julianne Jackson had a match-high 20 kills for UNK and Anna Squiers added 19 on a team-best .375 hitting.

Nebraska-Kearney (38-0) won the tight opening set on a block by Madison Squiers and Josie Cox. Jackson had five kills and Anna Squiers four kills in the set.

The Lopers never led in the second set, but tied it three times late. Rockhurst led 5-1, and UNK finally pulled even at 22-22 after three consecutive points started by an Anna Squiers kill. Rockhurst won it on a UNK hitting error. Nebraska-Kearney hit just .145 in the set, its worst showing of the match.