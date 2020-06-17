State college coach of year: A crash course on volleyball has led to longtime success for UNK's Squiers

The Lopers haven't missed an NCAA Tournament since Squiers' arrival, turning to the state's deep talent pool as well as looking outside the state lines for players. Jackson, for example, hails from Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Now a veteran of the sport, Squiers still considers himself a student of the game. His coaching staff makes it a point to go out and watch other teams' practices, from how Nebraska coach John Cook runs things in Lincoln to hitting a couple of NAIA gyms.

"By no means, I don't have any of this completely figured out," said Squiers, who also closely watched how former Husker coach Terry Pettit and Cook built programs. "It's really interesting to me to watch other coaches run a gym and teach players how to play volleyball."

Squiers, who will turn 55 before the start of the 2020 season, doesn't appear ready to slow down. The Lopers return several key players from last year's national runner-up team, and they added Nebraska transfer Fallon Stutheit in the offseason. Squiers also is getting an opportunity to coach daughters Madison and Anna, both seniors.

There remains a passion to help players get better.