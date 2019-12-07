Nebraska-Kearney pulls off unlikely comeback to advance in NCAA D-II volleyball tourney

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team overcame a 9-4, fifth-set hole to rally past Concordia-St. Paul to reach the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament Elite Eight on Saturday in Kearney.
The Lopers overcame an even steeper deficit in the fourth set 20-11 and capped it with the fifth-set comeback to win 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13 and take the Central Regional title.
UNK will play in its sixth Elite Eight in program history on Dec. 12 in Denver against an opponent TBD.