Nebraska-Kearney builds momentum in four-set win at Division II volleyball quarterfinal

Nebraska-Kearney took control of the match after dropping the first set and reached the NCAA Division II volleyball Final Four with a four-set win over Gannon on Thursday in Denver.
The Lopers (36-0) won 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 against Gannon (30-6), based in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Second-ranked UNK will play No. 19 Rockhurst at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals; the final is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Lopers were in control after losing the opening set. Sami Mauch had the match-winning kill.
Julianne Jackson led UNK with 13 kills and hit .367; Mary Katherine Wolfe added 12 kills and Anna Squiers 10.
Nebraska-Kearney bounced back from the first-set loss by winning 11 of 12 points to lead the second set 12-4, a stretch that included three consecutive kills by Jackson, who finished with seven kills in the set.
The Lopers won the third set despite their lowest hitting percentage of the match at .156. Trailing 14-13, UNK rolled up four straight points, a spree that included an ace by Wolfe. A Gannon kill broke it up, but UNK scored four straight again to take command, one a Josie Cox kill. Leading 21-17, the Lopers closed it out on a pair of errors by Gannon.
While Gannon's offense struggled mightily in the third set, with the Knights hitting just .025, they weren't much better (.083) in the fourth.
After trailing 3-1 in the fourth set, UNK allowed Gannon to score consecutive points only once the rest of the way. Five Lopers had at least two kills in the set, led by Wolfe's four.
Jackson finished with 13 digs and Madison Squiers had 40 assists.