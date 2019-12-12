Nebraska-Kearney builds momentum in four-set win at Division II volleyball quarterfinal

Nebraska-Kearney took control of the match after dropping the first set and reached the NCAA Division II volleyball Final Four with a four-set win over Gannon on Thursday in Denver.

The Lopers (36-0) won 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 against Gannon (30-6), based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Second-ranked UNK will play No. 19 Rockhurst at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals; the final is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Lopers were in control after losing the opening set. Sami Mauch had the match-winning kill.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julianne Jackson led UNK with 13 kills and hit .367; Mary Katherine Wolfe added 12 kills and Anna Squiers 10.

Nebraska-Kearney bounced back from the first-set loss by winning 11 of 12 points to lead the second set 12-4, a stretch that included three consecutive kills by Jackson, who finished with seven kills in the set.

The Lopers won the third set despite their lowest hitting percentage of the match at .156. Trailing 14-13, UNK rolled up four straight points, a spree that included an ace by Wolfe. A Gannon kill broke it up, but UNK scored four straight again to take command, one a Josie Cox kill. Leading 21-17, the Lopers closed it out on a pair of errors by Gannon.