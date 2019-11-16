Jamestown took a 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 sweep over College of Saint Mary on Saturday to win the GPAC volleyball tournament in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Corina Ruud led the Jimmies with 10 kills, while Miranda Lowman dished up 17 assists and an ace. Makenna Freeman had nine kills for the Flames, while Alicia Hogan and Amber Anderson had eight each.
The Jimmies secured the conference's second automatic NAIA Tournament berth with the victory. Northwestern received the first with the regular-season title.