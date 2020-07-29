GPAC commissioner Westra says 'nothing set in stone' for NAIA national volleyball date, location

Athletics has been a fluid situation not only in NAIA and the Great Plains Athletic Conference but around the nation at the college, professional and high school levels.
It's had GPAC commissioner Corey Westra "patiently anxious" over the past few months as guidelines are released and sometimes changed, and as schedules are released and are later altered.
Westra has another big task on hand after the NAIA made a major announcement on Tuesday night.
With 51 NAIA individual institutions already opting to postpone fall competition until spring of 2021 — none of which are GPAC schools — because of the COVD-19 pandemic, the NAIA Council of Presidents voted on Tuesday to postpone the national championships for women's volleyball, cross country, men's soccer and women's soccer to spring of 2021.
A decision about the NAIA football national championship will be made on Friday.
That means the NAIA national volleyball tournament that is annually held in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center in early December will now be moved to some time in the spring, most likely in April.
"Nothing has been set in stone but hearing something potentially in April. That seems to be the window that seems ideal," Westra said. "We've talked with the Tyson Events Center and Spectra (Venue Management). They are going to their drawing board and looking at some kind of decision by mid-August on a date. It gives us a strong couple of weeks with data points to look at."
It's no guarantee Sioux City can still host the NAIA national volleyball tournament in the spring. The women's volleyball national tournament has been hosted in Sioux City and at the Tyson Events Center since 2008. A new agreement was reached to continue to host the event through the 2024 season.
But changing the tournament from December to sometime in the spring does cause some possible scheduling issues at the Tyson Events Center. The weeklong tournament would be in the heart of the USHL season for the Sioux City Musketeers and the Sioux City Bandits season is underway by that time. Plus there are different entertainment acts that could be already scheduled around that time.
Despite the potential obstacles, Westra said Spectra's and the City of Sioux City's ultimate goal is to be the host of the NAIA women's volleyball tournament in the spring of 2021.
"We are making every effort to do that. We are the hosts and we will work to find a way to do that," Westra said. "This is a long-standing relationship. One thing I've noticed, everyone is rolling their sleeves up to make everything happen the best they can. Now that we know the direction, we will meet that goal to run it."
It's another change of direction in what has been a fluid summer of planning for Westra and the GPAC. Different NAIA conferences and schools have announced their intentions to participate in athletics in the fall of 2020 or whether to wait until the spring of 2021.
Back on June 21, Westra announced the GPAC still plans to hold a 2020 fall athletic season. The GPAC doubled-down last week by affirming it still plans to plan to have athletic events in the fall of 2020.
After the NAIA's announcement on Tuesday, Westra said the GPAC is still standing by the announcement made merely a week ago.
"Now that we know the spring championships decision, we will present it to our Presidents Council and what do we want (the fall season) to look like," Westra said. "We will present the options for student-athletes. We are planning to stay the course and have fall conference sports. "I think I've said it before, nothing in my athletic administrative career is this changing. Everything is in pencil right now."
How to pull off fall sports with fewer resources a major hurdle for state college programs and conferences
"We want to know the answers but this has to play out before us. That's hard when you are planning to get kids back for the season."
While the NAIA made its decision on Tuesday to move fall championships to the spring for one season, little is known about how it will play out yet.
Limits were released back in June, limiting soccer matches to 14 for men and women and how many dates volleyball teams could play. Football teams can't play until Sept. 12. Olympics sports still have to adhere to the normal rules of 24 weeks for the season starting with the first practice, meaning programs can't play matches in the fall, winter and spring seasons continuously.
The NAIA is removing the drug-testing protocol, putting that in the hands of conferences.
Other concerns such as eligibility and spring schedules are still up in the air in the day after the NAIA's announcement.
"A lot of unknowns of what the spring will look like in terms of starting times and eligibility and those will be answered," Westra said. "As those become clear, our intentions will come. Now that we know the NAIA's decision, we can revisit how the calendars look."
Westra doesn't have any insight on what decision the NAIA will make on Friday for the 2020 football national championship.
The GPAC was scheduled to host its annual football media on Thursday but it was canceled.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.