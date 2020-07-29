GPAC commissioner Westra says 'nothing set in stone' for NAIA national volleyball date, location

It's no guarantee Sioux City can still host the NAIA national volleyball tournament in the spring. The women's volleyball national tournament has been hosted in Sioux City and at the Tyson Events Center since 2008. A new agreement was reached to continue to host the event through the 2024 season.

But changing the tournament from December to sometime in the spring does cause some possible scheduling issues at the Tyson Events Center. The weeklong tournament would be in the heart of the USHL season for the Sioux City Musketeers and the Sioux City Bandits season is underway by that time. Plus there are different entertainment acts that could be already scheduled around that time.

Despite the potential obstacles, Westra said Spectra's and the City of Sioux City's ultimate goal is to be the host of the NAIA women's volleyball tournament in the spring of 2021.

"We are making every effort to do that. We are the hosts and we will work to find a way to do that," Westra said. "This is a long-standing relationship. One thing I've noticed, everyone is rolling their sleeves up to make everything happen the best they can. Now that we know the direction, we will meet that goal to run it."