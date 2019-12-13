Finishing magic eludes Nebraska-Kearney in Division II championship loss to Cal State San Bernardino

In a classic matchup of unbeaten, top-two teams, Cal State San Bernardino knocked off Nebraska-Kearney 3-1 in the NCAA Division II volleyball championship Saturday in Denver.
No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino finished the season at 33-0 after a 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over the No. 2 Lopers (38-1).
Stephanie Doak and Alexis Cardona each finished with 20 kills for the Coyotes, who closed out the match with their best hitting performance, .333, in the fourth set.
Anna Squiers finished with 13 kills on .500 hitting for Nebraska-Kearney, Julianne Jackson had 12 kills and Mary Katherine Wolfe chipped in 10.
Leading 2-1 in sets, CSU San Bernardino didn't lead in the fourth set until a block put the Coyotes up 9-8. UNK led 13-11 and 14-12 on Wolfe kills, and a Jackson kill made it 15-13.
But the Coyotes took charge from there, capping a four-point run with a Jalyn Hayes block to give them a 17-15 lead. Cardoza gave the Coyotes their biggest lead to that point with a kill that made it 21-17. UNK closed to within two points twice, but consecutive kills by Cardoza, Moira Murphy and Doak ended the match.
"Congrats to Cal State San Bernardino. Heck of a team, a complete team. Super physical and probably underrated in the fundamentals of the game. They really put pressure on you from the service line; they aren't just a bunch of hitters but volleyball players," UNK head coach Rick Squiers said in a news release. "We played a pretty darn good match. We competed like crazy and were in the match but athletically they are probably superior to us from top to bottom."
Nebraska-Kearney, which had finished its quarterfinal with three straight set wins and its semifinal with two in a row, bounced back in the second set Saturday. With the Lopers trailing 23-22, they reeled off three straight points starting with a Sami Mauch kill and ending with a combined block by Wolfe and Squiers. Jackson had five kills in the set, which UNK won despite a .143 hitting percentage, down from the .216 they had in losing the opener.
Nebraska-Kearney was unable to build off its second-set win this time with a .156 hitting percentage in losing the third set. The Coyotes took command by winning six of seven points, four of them on Doak kills, to lead 20-11.
Nebraska-Kearney's offense never really got on a run. In a first set that saw UNK's best hitting percentage (.216) of any set Saturday, the score was tied eight times before either team reached 10 points. The Coyotes distanced themselves with a 5-0 run that put them up 13-8, and the Lopers never got closer than two points thereafter.
Lindsay Nottleman finished with 17 digs and Jackson had 13 for UNK, and Madison Squiers had 42 assists.