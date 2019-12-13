Finishing magic eludes Nebraska-Kearney in Division II championship loss to Cal State San Bernardino

In a classic matchup of unbeaten, top-two teams, Cal State San Bernardino knocked off Nebraska-Kearney 3-1 in the NCAA Division II volleyball championship Saturday in Denver.

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino finished the season at 33-0 after a 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over the No. 2 Lopers (38-1).

Stephanie Doak and Alexis Cardona each finished with 20 kills for the Coyotes, who closed out the match with their best hitting performance, .333, in the fourth set.

Anna Squiers finished with 13 kills on .500 hitting for Nebraska-Kearney, Julianne Jackson had 12 kills and Mary Katherine Wolfe chipped in 10.

Leading 2-1 in sets, CSU San Bernardino didn't lead in the fourth set until a block put the Coyotes up 9-8. UNK led 13-11 and 14-12 on Wolfe kills, and a Jackson kill made it 15-13.

But the Coyotes took charge from there, capping a four-point run with a Jalyn Hayes block to give them a 17-15 lead. Cardoza gave the Coyotes their biggest lead to that point with a kill that made it 21-17. UNK closed to within two points twice, but consecutive kills by Cardoza, Moira Murphy and Doak ended the match.