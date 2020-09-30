Concordia gets rolling, ends volleyball layoff with win over Midland

However, despite the effort the Bulldogs put forth to tie the set, it wasn’t enough. A Midland block and a Concordia error gave the set to the Warriors.

The fourth set was a different story.

After struggling in the third set, the Concordia offense came alive during the fourth. Stark continued to shine for the Bulldogs, striking down three kills in the early going to give Concordia a 10-4 lead. Arleigh Costello notched two kills as the Bulldogs extended the lead to 20-12.

The Bulldogs had only one kill iin the final five points, but Midland service errors — the Warriors had 19 across the whole match — helped Concordia close it out.

Costello led Concordia with 13 kills, Stark added 12 and senior Camryn Opfer had nine. Maggie Hiatt led Midland with a 13 kills, and Taliyah Flores had 11.

The win gave the Bulldogs a season sweep after defeating the Warriors on Sept. 9 to open their season.

Concordia will look to continue their early-season fortune on Friday when it travels to Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa.