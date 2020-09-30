Concordia gets rolling, ends volleyball layoff with win over Midland

SEWARD — There has been pretty good volleyball played inside Walz Arena to start this season.
After making the NAIA national tournament a year ago, Concordia played like it hasn’t missed a beat in defeating Midland 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18 Wednesday to move to 4-0.
Despite not playing a match in 11 days, Concordia defeated its GPAC counterpart with relative ease.
Regardless, the Bulldogs didn't take anything for granted.
“Our theme for this week was, 'No assumptions,'” said Bulldog coach Ben Boldt. “We want to earn our points when we go out there. We’re not just going to assume that we’re going to show up and play our best.”
That certainly showed during the third set. After defeating the Warriors in the first two sets, Concordia struggled in the third, allowing Midland to jump out on top of the No. 14 Bulldogs 17-11.
“In between sets two and three, we told the team that we needed to play Bulldog volleyball,” Boldt said. “Up until that point, I didn’t think that we were doing that.”
After calling a timeout, fortunes started to change. While the offense wasn’t pretty, Concordia chipped away at the Midland lead, eventually cutting it to 24-21. A Kara Stark kill, a Bulldog block and an error by the Warriors tied up the set at 24.
However, despite the effort the Bulldogs put forth to tie the set, it wasn’t enough. A Midland block and a Concordia error gave the set to the Warriors.
The fourth set was a different story.
After struggling in the third set, the Concordia offense came alive during the fourth. Stark continued to shine for the Bulldogs, striking down three kills in the early going to give Concordia a 10-4 lead. Arleigh Costello notched two kills as the Bulldogs extended the lead to 20-12.
The Bulldogs had only one kill iin the final five points, but Midland service errors — the Warriors had 19 across the whole match — helped Concordia close it out.
Costello led Concordia with 13 kills, Stark added 12 and senior Camryn Opfer had nine. Maggie Hiatt led Midland with a 13 kills, and Taliyah Flores had 11.
The win gave the Bulldogs a season sweep after defeating the Warriors on Sept. 9 to open their season.
Concordia will look to continue their early-season fortune on Friday when it travels to Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa.
“I just think our balance is good and I think anybody on any given night can step up,” Boldt said. “Our theme this year has been the little things. … That’s sometimes easier said than done, but that’s just what we need to continue to get better at.”
