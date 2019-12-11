After the craziest comeback in UNK volleyball history, Lopers set their sights on something bigger

The comeback forced a fifth set, and once again the Lopers were on their heels, trailing 9-4. They pulled to within 13-11, caught a break when the Bears launched a shot out of bounds, and won on a block from Jackson.

"Our team as whole is so cohesive and bought into our program and what we want to do this season, and that goes back to the spring and the summer," Jackson said when asked what team qualities shined in the comeback. "The season starts in August, but that's not where all the work gets put in. This team has been one that has been willing to put in the work from Jan. 1 all the way to now."

Not only did the win punch a ticket to the national quarterfinals, it washed away some recent finishes for the Lopers, which included a first-round exit in last year's NCAA Tournament on their home floor.

For the current players, it was a chance to extend the season and play more big matches. "But I'm also happy for our alumni," Squiers said. "A number of them were eliminated by Concordia-St. Paul or didn't get past the first round, so a lot of them have reached out."

Now UNK (36-0) turns its attention to the Elite Eight in Denver. The Lopers will play Gannon (30-6) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The semifinals are Friday and the national final is Saturday.