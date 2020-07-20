UNK, MIAA announce delay to season; will play two-part schedule in fall and spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska-Kearney is delaying the start of its fall season, and splitting its schedule into two parts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season will start Sept. 28. Fall sports teams will play a portion of games during the fall, and complete the season in the spring. Officials from UNK and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association officials announced the news in tandem Monday morning.

The switch to a later schedule was unanimously approved by chancellors and presidents of the conference's 14 schools, according to the news release.

“This is very challenging and creates some difficulties, but delaying the start of our seasons gives us hope that there will be games this fall,” said UNK athletic director Marc Bauer. “We need sports on this campus and in our community because it pulls us together. It’s been an empty feeling the last four months with no practices or games. At the same time, we know we have to move forward in a way that’s safe and protects the health of everybody.”

The Sept. 28 start is about one month later than the original date for fall athletic competitions to begin.

Under the current plan, the release says, UNK football will play seven games in the fall and three in the spring.

