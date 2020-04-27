From a national title to a lost spring season in a matter days, Doane track and field standout Grint has no regrets

The feeling was "amazing."
For the first time in her collegiate career, Kate Grint was atop the podium at NAIA nationals, throwing her way to an indoor national championship in the shot put.
Days later, Grint learned that she wouldn't get another chance to throw again.
The Doane track and field senior experienced many emotions in less than a week — from soaking in her biggest athletic achievement to the disappointment of there being no outdoor season.
Seniors continue to cope with abrupt finishes to their athletic careers. The COVID-19 pandemic took away a season of memories and achievements.
Sure, Grint wanted an opportunity to match her indoor championship and an outdoor crown. She had a shot at multiple school records, too. Two new discs now sit unused in her car.
But the Ord graduate, who took third (discus) and fourth (shot put) at last year's outdoor national meet, said she has a lot to be happy about.
"I don't have regrets," Grint said.
"I can't be sad about it because I ended on such a high note in indoor, so that really helped me."
Grint leaves as one of the top throwers (shot, discus and hammer throw) in Doane history. On Monday, she was named the school's female athlete of the year after throwing 48 feet, 7 inches at the national indoor meet, which clinched first place.
The national stage was nothing new for Grint, who has qualified for every indoor and outdoor NAIA meet since she arrived at Doane as a freshman. She had even entered past NAIA meets as the top seed only to fall short of her goal.
The competition in the Great Plains Athletic Conference helped prepare Grint for one final push. The league is home to many of the nation's top throwers.
"That's been my biggest thing throughout college is just being mentally ready for nationals," Grint said. "I kind of hype it up in my head and I get kind of nervous, but that definitely has helped me, because I know that I've grown with the girls and I know that I can compete at that level."
Grint's early journeys in track started with her mom driving her to summer camps in the fifth and sixth grades. At the back end was Ed Fye and his coaching staff at Doane.
"(I was) seeded first (at nationals) and wasn't winning, getting fifths and thirds," said Grint, who became Doane's first indoor shot put champion since 2000 (April Kockrow). "There were some times that I really wanted to give up or times that I wanted to get down on myself, and Coach Fye was always there. He was always pushing us and he always believed."
There is a chance to come back in 2021. NAIA spring sport athletes were granted that opportunity. But Grint said she's ready to turn the page.
She's been accepted into Kansas State where she'll study to become a veterinarian beginning in the fall.
"For me, at least, what makes the sport special is my coaches and teammates here at Doane," said Grint, who is helping at her dad's vet clinic in Ord during the pandemic. "It's not about continuing the sport, it's just the people I was with.
"To me, there's got to be a point where you've got to start your life (after sports)."
Like Grint said, no regrets.
When she got to Doane, Grint, like all Tiger freshmen, was asked to write down her career goals on a piece of paper. There were a couple of powerful words on Grint's: national championship.
"That was my goal," she said. "I feel like I accomplished that. I don't have any things that hold me back or make me feel that I didn't accomplish what I wanted, because I did."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!