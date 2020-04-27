From a national title to a lost spring season in a matter days, Doane track and field standout Grint has no regrets

The national stage was nothing new for Grint, who has qualified for every indoor and outdoor NAIA meet since she arrived at Doane as a freshman. She had even entered past NAIA meets as the top seed only to fall short of her goal.

The competition in the Great Plains Athletic Conference helped prepare Grint for one final push. The league is home to many of the nation's top throwers.

"That's been my biggest thing throughout college is just being mentally ready for nationals," Grint said. "I kind of hype it up in my head and I get kind of nervous, but that definitely has helped me, because I know that I've grown with the girls and I know that I can compete at that level."

Grint's early journeys in track started with her mom driving her to summer camps in the fifth and sixth grades. At the back end was Ed Fye and his coaching staff at Doane.

"(I was) seeded first (at nationals) and wasn't winning, getting fifths and thirds," said Grint, who became Doane's first indoor shot put champion since 2000 (April Kockrow). "There were some times that I really wanted to give up or times that I wanted to get down on myself, and Coach Fye was always there. He was always pushing us and he always believed."