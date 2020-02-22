Doane men, Concordia women take titles at GPAC indoor championships

The Doane men and the Concordia women captured Great Plains Athletic Conference indoor track and field titles Saturday in Mitchell, South Dakota.

The Tigers racked up 158 points in the men's standings, while the Concordia women scored 193. Doane (113½) finished in second on the women's side.

Doane had two field event winners, both freshmen, during the final day of competition.

Tyce Hruza won the pole vault gold, reaching 16 feet, 6¾ inches.

A big chunk of the Tigers' points came in triple jump. Freshman Ajack Waikur won the event with a leap of 58-5¾. Teammates Henry Arnold was second, Trystan Brandt was third and Tanner Sand was fourth, leading to a 29-point pickup.

The Concordia women were led by two-time winner Rachel Battershell. The sophomore won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.81 seconds, and the 400 in :58.18.

Josie Puelz, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate, captured a gold medal in her first GPAC meet, winning the pole vault with a clearance of 12-6½.

The Bulldogs also got first-place finishes from freshman Kylahn Heritage in the 3,000 (10:36.13) and Adrianna Shaw in the weight throw (60-7¼).