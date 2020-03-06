Doane, Concordia men have national champs at NAIA indoor nationals

Doane's Levi Sudbeck won his second consecutive heptathlon national title on Friday in Brookings, South Dakota.
Sudbeck finished with 5,051 points at the NAIA indoor national championships, winning after sitting in last place after the first event, the 60-meter dash.
Four Tigers contributed to the score as Doane moved into first place with 23 team points.
Concordia's Jacob Cornelio won the men's weight throw with a toss of 64 feet, 7¼ inches. Cornelio, who finished second at the event at the indoor nationals last year, faulted on three of his five throws; the two that counted were both at least 5 inches farther than the next-best effort of the day. Midland's Dylan Kucera was third.
Doane's Julius Dickmander added a fifth-place finish in the heptathlon with a score of 4,798. Ajack Waikur finished third in the high jump, clearing 6-9½, and Henry Arnold took sixth in the long jump (23-4½).
Concordia also scored points in the women's weight throw, with Adrianna Shaw second at 64-4 and Morgan De Jong seventh. Kate Grint of Doane was eighth.
Doane's Sudbeck was battling a leg injury after the 60-meter dash portion of the heptathlon.
“I never expected last year to happen," Sudbeck said. "Then coming here this year, I really wanted to do it again. The coaches helped me through it and taught me a lot and I couldn’t have done it without the training staff this year.”
Doane added two All-American finishes on the women's side.
Courtney Schindler finished fourth in the pole vault at 12-4½ and Kate Grint was eighth in the weight throw.
The third day's competition at the national meet starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.