Doane, Concordia men have national champs at NAIA indoor nationals

Doane's Levi Sudbeck won his second consecutive heptathlon national title on Friday in Brookings, South Dakota.

Sudbeck finished with 5,051 points at the NAIA indoor national championships, winning after sitting in last place after the first event, the 60-meter dash.

Four Tigers contributed to the score as Doane moved into first place with 23 team points.

Concordia's Jacob Cornelio won the men's weight throw with a toss of 64 feet, 7¼ inches. Cornelio, who finished second at the event at the indoor nationals last year, faulted on three of his five throws; the two that counted were both at least 5 inches farther than the next-best effort of the day. Midland's Dylan Kucera was third.

Doane's Julius Dickmander added a fifth-place finish in the heptathlon with a score of 4,798. Ajack Waikur finished third in the high jump, clearing 6-9½, and Henry Arnold took sixth in the long jump (23-4½).

Concordia also scored points in the women's weight throw, with Adrianna Shaw second at 64-4 and Morgan De Jong seventh. Kate Grint of Doane was eighth.

Doane's Sudbeck was battling a leg injury after the 60-meter dash portion of the heptathlon.