Concordia's Battershell sets school record in 400 meters; Doane's Grint wins shot put

Concordia's Rachel Battershell ran away with the women's 400-meter dash and a Bulldog school record Saturday at the NAIA Indoor Championship in Brookings, South Dakota.
Battershell became the first female Concordia national champion in the 400 since Carol Bailey accomplished the feat in 1990. Battershell's winning time of 54.77 seconds also broke Bailey's record of 54.98 that was set in 1989.
Overall, 12 Concordia athletes earned All-American status, with the women finishing fourth and the men 17th.
You have free articles remaining.
Overall, 12 Concordia athletes earned All-American status, with the women finishing fourth and the men 17th.
Doane had All-American finishes from Kate Grint winning the women's shot put at 48 feet, 7 inches, and Alexis Dale finishing fifth in the women's high jump at 5-7¼. Jordyn Stearns also earned All-American status by finishing sixth in the shot put.
For the Tiger men, Tyce Hruza finished second in the pole vault (16-10¾), helping Doane capture a fourth-place finish. The Doane women finished 10th.
The Concordia women's 1,600 relay also had a school record, anchored by Battershell in 3:47.39 to finish second. Jacee Pfeifer, Sarah Lewis and Mika Brees joined Battershell on Saturday to break the record of 3:51.80 set at the 2019 indoor national meet.
On the men's side, Concordia picked up three points from Xavier Ross with a seventh-place finish in the 400 and an eighth-place marks from Chase Berry and Gavin DeHaai in the pole vault.