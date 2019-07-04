For the record, Erin Sharpe likes to hit home runs.
The blasts -- 78 of them over four years -- helped the Bellevue softball team win a lot of games.
But even after awhile, hitting so many home runs can become routine, so we're told.
"It was fun, but it kind of got old after awhile," Sharpe said, laughing. "I don't know, you hit so many, the team doesn't get as amped anymore, if that makes sense."
Watching 78 home runs from one bat clear the fence didn't get old for one person in particular.
"I'm not sure how many players that I'm going to be giving 70-plus high-fives to rounding third base," Bellevue head coach Michala Cimino said. "I mean, think about that.
"I would have given her 80, 85."
After another stellar season on the softball diamond, Sharpe is the Journal Star's 2019 state college women's athlete of the year.
Much like her towering shots, Sharpe left an immense mark on the Bruins' program. As a senior, the third baseman hit .389 with 25 homers, 18 doubles and 60 RBIs. She also pitched for the Bruins, earning seven wins with a 3.13 earned-run average.
Led by Sharpe, Bellevue finished 44-20 and reached the NAIA Tournament.
"She came in her freshman year and just got better and better each year," Cimino said of the Bosque Farms, New Mexico, native. "She is for sure going to leave as one of the most decorated players in the history of our program."
Cimino talked about Sharpe's career while on a recruiting trip in Colorado. Fittingly, that's where the coach learned about Sharpe several years ago.
At the time, Cimino was looking for a pitcher, but what she got was a hitter with a lot of potential and a strong worth ethic.
Sharpe started 53 games as a freshman, and batted .262 with six homers.
And then, a light switch was flipped.
Sharpe began working with new hitting coach Jeanne Scarpello, the former Omaha head coach. Instead of a push swing, Sharpe changed her swing to mimic a Major League Baseball swing, creating more launch.
"(Scarpello) completely revamped my swing and it just clicked," said Sharpe, who hit a single-season school-record 28 homers as a sophomore.
She hit .409 with 19 homers as a junior.
By the time Sharpe wrapped up her career, she had rewritten the school career records for homers, doubles (62) and slugging percentage (.783). Her 78 career homers rank second in NAIA history.
"Before I came to college, I knew I wanted to be an All-American at least once in my college career," said Sharpe, who was named the North Star Athletic Association player of the year three times. "I didn't know it was going to happen three times, but I knew I wanted to help Bellevue with their offense."
Sharpe admits, the numbers would seep into her mind at times, leading her to put a little more pressure on herself. So she took a different approach as a senior.
"I think my junior year, I think I got a little bit too much in my head and wanted to be better than I was my sophomore year," Sharpe said. "I think senior year I finally after the first couple of weeks, 'I need to stop putting so much pressure on myself and just have fun and let loose.'"
Sharpe also likes to let loose in the hitting cage. That is where she feels the most comfortable.
If Sharpe was going through a mini slump, she'd grab a bucket of softballs and carve out time to hit in the cage.
"I'll just freely swing and that seems to help me get out of (a slump)," she said.
Though Sharpe played her final game in a Bellevue jersey in May, softball remains a big part of her life. She recently played for an American all-star team on a tour of Italy, and she is joining Cimino's staff as a graduate assistant.
"When I'm out recruiting, or with summer ball, people say to me, 'Oh, you had that Erin Sharpe kid that had all of those home runs,'" Cimino said. "She definitely elevated, not only our program, but she also elevated her teammates, because they saw her work ethic and the time that she put in and how it paid off for her."