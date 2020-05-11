With help from the NFL, Midland is adding women's flag football as varsity sport

The NFL is supporting Midland's newest varsity sport.
The university, located in Fremont, announced Sunday the addition of women's flag football to its list of athletics that include 32 other sports, including esports and powerlifting.
Women’s flag football is on track to become an official NAIA varsity sport behind a two-year partnership formed between the NAIA, the NFL and the Reigning Champs Experiences.
“We are excited to partner with the NAIA, the NFL, and RCX with the addition of women’s flag football,” Midland University President Jody Horner said in a release. “We continue to strive to create new opportunities for students to pursue their passions outside of the classroom, while they earn their degree.
"To be on the ground floor of a new sport alongside the NAIA and the NFL is a great opportunity for all of us at Midland. We look forward to helping grow the sport of women’s flag football.”
The NFL is issuing a $15,000 stipend to the first 15 schools to sign up for sponsoring women's flag football.
"Football is for everyone," NFL vice president Troy Vincent said in a statement. "This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun and competitive environment of football to be enjoyed as a varsity sport by female student-athletes attending NAIA institutions across America."
The first competitive season will be held in 2021, according to the release.
