UNO fall sports will start season later; 3 Maverick teams will play conference-only

Nebraska-Omaha will start fall sports competitions Sept. 23, leaving three Maverick teams with conference-only schedules.

The Summit League announced the decision Tuesday "based upon the recommendation" from the league's joint council.

The delay forces men's and women's soccer, and volleyball to square off against league teams only. Maverick golf, tennis and cross country teams still plan to compete against nonconference opponents.

In a statement posted to the school's website, UNO athletic director Trev Alberts characterized the decision as "disappointing" but said it was made "in the interest of the safety of athletes, coaches, staff and fans."

