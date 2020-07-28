UNO fall sports will start season later; 3 Maverick teams will play conference-only
View Comments

UNO fall sports will start season later; 3 Maverick teams will play conference-only

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska-Omaha will start fall sports competitions Sept. 23, leaving three Maverick teams with conference-only schedules.

The Summit League announced the decision Tuesday "based upon the recommendation" from the league's joint council.

The delay forces men's and women's soccer, and volleyball to square off against league teams only. Maverick golf, tennis and cross country teams still plan to compete against nonconference opponents.

In a statement posted to the school's website, UNO athletic director Trev Alberts characterized the decision as "disappointing" but said it was made "in the interest of the safety of athletes, coaches, staff and fans."

UNO logo
UNO Athletics
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News