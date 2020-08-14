You have permission to edit this article.
NWU tennis making LSF Complex its outdoor home, refurbishing four courts
  • Updated
Nebraska Wesleyan has announced plans to renovate four of the 12 outdoor courts at the former Nebraska Tennis Center and turn them into the outdoor home of Prairie Wolves tennis.

In a partnership with the Lincoln Sports Foundation, NWU has signed a 10-year agreement to have access to the four courts at the LSF Complex in north Lincoln as well as the locker rooms and concourse areas in the building adjacent to the courts. Funds for the project were raised by alumni and friends of NWU.

The Prairie Wolves will continue to use Knight Fieldhouse on the NWU campus for indoor practices and meets during inclement weather. The LSF Complex has not had indoor courts since the tennis bubble there was destroyed by high winds in July 2018.

