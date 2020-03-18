Nebraska Wesleyan swimming coach Greg Fleming set to retire

Greg Fleming, a legend in the Lincoln swimming community, is retiring as Nebraska Wesleyan's coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Fleming was hired as the Prairie Wolves' first swimming coach when it started the program in 2013. He coached for six seasons, compiling 38 dual victories, and was named Liberal Arts Conference men's coach of the year three times.

"I am very appreciative of Nebraska Wesleyan University affording me the opportunity to have started the women’s and men’s swimming program for the Prairie Wolves," Fleming said in a statement. "The NCAA (Division) III athletic experience is like no other college athletic experience and a philosophy that worked well for the student athletes and me."

Fleming led the NWU men to their first LAC Championships team title in 2019, and the women had their highest-ever finish.

"When the program started, we were the only men’s program in the state and it was great to see that opportunity returning to Nebraska," Fleming said. "The first team in 2014 established a great foundation for all that have swum since and there have been many milestones reached by our student athletes in the classroom and in the pool which I am very proud of."

Fleming was the head coach at Lincoln East High School for 29 seasons, leading the boys and girls programs to a combined 496-32 dual record. East won two team championships and added nine runner-up finishes during Fleming's tenure. He coached 94 state individual/relay event state champions and 35 All-Americans, and he was inducted into the East athletic hall of fame recently.

