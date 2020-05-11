Midland continues to show its sports diversity with the addition of women's flag football

Behind esports, powerlifting and lacrosse, Midland has shown it isn't afraid to take chances and expand its athletic reach.
The Warriors' athletic department took it another step further Monday, announcing the addition of women's flag football beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
Women’s flag football is on track to become an official NAIA varsity sport behind a two-year partnership formed between the NAIA, the NFL and the Reigning Champs Experiences.
"I think it brings some excitement to the campus," Midland athletic director Dave Gillespie said. "I think we always look forward to new opportunities, and it brings different people to your campus. We're a really diverse campus here and this adds to that."
The most unique part of the introduction of flag football to the NAIA is the partnership with the NFL. The league is issuing a $15,000 stipend to the first 15 schools to sign up for sponsoring women's flag football.
The NFL will not only provide some financial support, but also a willingness to open some of their facilities to the athletes, Gillespie said.
"I think that gives it a lot of cache," he said. "I think people will take a second look at it because of that."
Women's flag football features seven players on offense and seven on defense. Schools in Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Arkansas and Ohio also sponsor the sport. Midland is the first school in the region to offer it.
The next step is finding a coach, Gillespie says. How does one go about recruiting for flag football?
"I think it's probably going to be like when we started recruiting for esports or recruiting for women's wrestling or recruiting for women's lacrosse," Gillespie said. "You got to find out where they're at and kind of have a broad net."
Women's flag football will be the 33rd varsity sport offered at Midland, which is located in Fremont.
An "invitational championship" would be held if there are 25 flag football teams. A minimum of 40 schools must have teams for a full NAIA championship to be held.
