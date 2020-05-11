Midland continues to show its sports diversity with the addition of women's flag football

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Behind esports, powerlifting and lacrosse, Midland has shown it isn't afraid to take chances and expand its athletic reach.

The Warriors' athletic department took it another step further Monday, announcing the addition of women's flag football beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

Women’s flag football is on track to become an official NAIA varsity sport behind a two-year partnership formed between the NAIA, the NFL and the Reigning Champs Experiences.

"I think it brings some excitement to the campus," Midland athletic director Dave Gillespie said. "I think we always look forward to new opportunities, and it brings different people to your campus. We're a really diverse campus here and this adds to that."

The most unique part of the introduction of flag football to the NAIA is the partnership with the NFL. The league is issuing a $15,000 stipend to the first 15 schools to sign up for sponsoring women's flag football.

The NFL will not only provide some financial support, but also a willingness to open some of their facilities to the athletes, Gillespie said.

"I think that gives it a lot of cache," he said. "I think people will take a second look at it because of that."